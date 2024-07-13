 
Andre 3000 Reveals Jazz Influence in Restoring Passion for Music
The legendary rapper embarks on a new musical journey with his debut solo album, 'New Blue Sun', exploring instrumental jazz and transcending the boundaries between genres.

  • Jul 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Andre 3000 has always been an enigma in the music industry. Despite his fame as half of the Grammy-winning rap duo Outkast, he has a deep appreciation for jazz and a constant desire to explore new sonic landscapes. His latest project, "New Blue Sun", is a testament to his restless artistic spirit and his commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity.

The album is a departure from Andre's previous work, featuring solely instrumental compositions centered around woodwinds, particularly the flute. Co-produced with Carlos Nino, it showcases a core group of today's finest healing music players, including Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina and Deantoni Parks.

Andre's interest in wind instruments began years ago, influenced by jazz greats like John Coltrane and Brian Eno. While he had experimented with flutes and saxophones, "New Blue Sun" marks his full immersion into the world of jazz.

Despite the absence of lyrics, the album conveys a profound emotional depth through its evocative melodies and experimental soundscapes. "I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a Rap Album..." opens the record with a haunting, almost celestial arrangement, setting the tone for the album's journey of exploration.

Andre rejects the notion that he "won't rap anymore," emphasizing that he merely seeks different ways to express himself. He believes that rap can still be an avenue for his creativity, but he wants to find a compelling and innovative way to do it.

With "New Blue Sun", Andre invites listeners to slow down, reset, and immerse themselves in the music. He draws inspiration from spiritual jazz masters like Alice Coltrane and Pharoah Sanders, envisioning a world with a different sun, one that burns cooler and emits a blue light.

Andre 3000 Discusses Modern Hip-Hop Artists Who 'Sound the Same'

