Winona Ryder Reflects on Past Relationship Blunders

AceShowbiz - In an exclusive interview with Harper's Bazaar for the August 2024 Performance Issue, Winona Ryder takes a reflective trip down memory lane, recalling the highs and lows of her personal and professional life. Now aged 52, Ryder shared candid insights into her past romances and early career challenges.

The acclaimed actress, known for her roles in cult classics like "Beetlejuice" and "Heathers", spoke openly about her tumultuous relationships in her 30s. "In my 30s, I had two disastrous relationships that were - they weren't wrong, but this was before you would ever think to Google someone," Ryder revealed. "When I look back, I'm like, 'What the hell was I thinking?' "

She recounted how she dated individuals who revealed only weeks into the relationship that they were already involved with someone else, leaving her feeling blindsided and frustrated.

Ryder's past relationships have been the subject of public interest for years. She was previously engaged to her "Edward Scissorhands" co-star Johnny Depp, who she dated from 1990 to 1993. Following their split, Depp famously altered his "Winona forever" tattoo to "Wino forever." Ryder has also been romantically linked to Matt Damon and has swept into the rumor mill with names like Rob Lowe and Christian Slater.

However, Ryder's romantic life has taken a positive turn since she met Scott Mackinlay Hahn, founder of the sustainable clothing brand Loomstate, at the premiere of her film "Black Swan" in 2011. For over a decade, the couple has maintained a low-key, solid relationship.

Ryder fondly remarked, "He's so great. He really is. I'm really lucky." Despite the speculation about potential marriage or starting a family, Ryder and Hahn are content with their current state of love and companionship.

As she prepares for the release of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", Ryder reflects on how her character Lydia Deetz resonates with her past self. "Parts of Lydia reminded Ryder of a younger version of herself," she noted, discussing how reading through old diaries highlighted her struggles with depression and personal turmoil.

In the sequel, Lydia has aged into a "pill-popping widow" with a strained relationship with her teenage daughter Astrid, played by Jenna Ortega.

The movie brings back stars like Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, and introduces new faces such as Willem Dafoe and Monica Bellucci. "It took a while to get there," Keaton said, expressing his excitement about reprising his role. Jenna Ortega, praised for her seamless fit into the cast, described the set as "some of the most fun I've ever had on a set."

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is set to hit theaters nationwide on September 6, promising a blend of nostalgia and fresh excitement for both long-time fans and newcomers.