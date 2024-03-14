Karrueche Tran Trolled for Selling Picture of Her Feet on Adult-Only Platform

Cover Images/Judy Eddy Celebrity

Many are not impressed at what the actress is seemingly offering on the subscription-only platform, with some people alleging that the 35-year-old socialite is going 'broke.'

Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Karrueche Tran may leave her OnlyFans subscribers disappointed. The actress has been clowned online after she spilled on another social media platform what she's offering on the adult-only platform.

On Tuesday, March 12, the 35-year-old took her account on X, formerly Twitter, to tease her possible new content on OnlyFans, but it turns out wasn't what most people expected. Instead of giving a preview of some steamy content, she shared a picture of her feet. She also added a link to the said photo, which clearly indicated what fans would find on the page as it read, "onlyfans.com/karruechesfeet."

Needless to say, Karrueche's tweet was met with backlash, with many of her followers suspecting that she currently struggles financially. "Damn the economy that bad ..," one person wrote in the replies section of her post.

"damn, inflation got you too," a second user commented. A third noted, "Sometimes the rent is due." Another asked, "Are celebrities going broke ?" while another dragged her ex Chris Brown as writing, "@chrisbrown cash her up 200k big bro. Your baby hurting out here."

Someone else mocked the R&B singer, "You know Chris brown subscribed immediately." A disappointed fan wrote, "Now you know damn well we don't want no feet." Similarly, one other added, "MA'AM WE WANT ASS."

It's unclear when Karrueche started joining OnlyFans and if she has made good money from it, but she's not the only celebrity transitioning to adult content business. Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) is one of success stories from OnlyFans after she launched her page as soon as she turned 18 years old in April 2021.

She later claimed that she broke the site's record by making $1 million within only the first six hours at that time. In 2022, the currently expectant raptress said she made $50 million from OnlyFans alone in the year before.

