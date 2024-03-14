 

Karrueche Tran Trolled for Selling Picture of Her Feet on Adult-Only Platform

Karrueche Tran Trolled for Selling Picture of Her Feet on Adult-Only Platform
Cover Images/Judy Eddy
Celebrity

Many are not impressed at what the actress is seemingly offering on the subscription-only platform, with some people alleging that the 35-year-old socialite is going 'broke.'

  • Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Karrueche Tran may leave her OnlyFans subscribers disappointed. The actress has been clowned online after she spilled on another social media platform what she's offering on the adult-only platform.

On Tuesday, March 12, the 35-year-old took her account on X, formerly Twitter, to tease her possible new content on OnlyFans, but it turns out wasn't what most people expected. Instead of giving a preview of some steamy content, she shared a picture of her feet. She also added a link to the said photo, which clearly indicated what fans would find on the page as it read, "onlyfans.com/karruechesfeet."

Needless to say, Karrueche's tweet was met with backlash, with many of her followers suspecting that she currently struggles financially. "Damn the economy that bad ..," one person wrote in the replies section of her post.

  Editors' Pick

"damn, inflation got you too," a second user commented. A third noted, "Sometimes the rent is due." Another asked, "Are celebrities going broke ?" while another dragged her ex Chris Brown as writing, "@chrisbrown cash her up 200k big bro. Your baby hurting out here."

Someone else mocked the R&B singer, "You know Chris brown subscribed immediately." A disappointed fan wrote, "Now you know damn well we don't want no feet." Similarly, one other added, "MA'AM WE WANT ASS."

It's unclear when Karrueche started joining OnlyFans and if she has made good money from it, but she's not the only celebrity transitioning to adult content business. Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) is one of success stories from OnlyFans after she launched her page as soon as she turned 18 years old in April 2021.

She later claimed that she broke the site's record by making $1 million within only the first six hours at that time. In 2022, the currently expectant raptress said she made $50 million from OnlyFans alone in the year before.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Amber Rose Admits to Being Suicidal For More Than Three Years: 'I Was Not Okay'

Agency for Kate Middleton's Car Photo Denies Photoshop Speculations
Related Posts
Karrueche Tran Feels 'So Free' After Releasing Hair And Dad's Ashes Into the Ocean

Karrueche Tran Feels 'So Free' After Releasing Hair And Dad's Ashes Into the Ocean

Karrueche Tran Mourns Death of Her Father in Heartbreaking Tribute

Karrueche Tran Mourns Death of Her Father in Heartbreaking Tribute

Karrueche Tran Looks Topless in Body Hugging Robot Costume for Halloween

Karrueche Tran Looks Topless in Body Hugging Robot Costume for Halloween

Karrueche Tran and Quavo Vacationing Together in Jamaica

Karrueche Tran and Quavo Vacationing Together in Jamaica

Latest News
Karrueche Tran Trolled for Selling Picture of Her Feet on Adult-Only Platform
  • Mar 14, 2024

Karrueche Tran Trolled for Selling Picture of Her Feet on Adult-Only Platform

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat
  • Mar 14, 2024

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat

Madonna Pays Tribute to Michael Jackson at Los Angeles Concert That His Daughter Paris Attends
  • Mar 14, 2024

Madonna Pays Tribute to Michael Jackson at Los Angeles Concert That His Daughter Paris Attends

Robert Downey Jr. Brags About Having More 'Tricks Up My Sleeve' After Winning First Oscar
  • Mar 13, 2024

Robert Downey Jr. Brags About Having More 'Tricks Up My Sleeve' After Winning First Oscar

Yung Miami Denies Claim She's Broke After Selling Clothes Online
  • Mar 13, 2024

Yung Miami Denies Claim She's Broke After Selling Clothes Online

Dev Patel Goes Emotional Over Rapturous Reaction to His Directorial Debut in 'Monkey Man'
  • Mar 13, 2024

Dev Patel Goes Emotional Over Rapturous Reaction to His Directorial Debut in 'Monkey Man'

Most Read
Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-12 12:12:57

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Report: Bianca Censori Doesn't Feel Forced by Kanye West to Wear Racy Outfits

Report: Bianca Censori Doesn't Feel Forced by Kanye West to Wear Racy Outfits

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Kendall Jenner Praised Over Jaw-Dropping Look in Risque Outfit at Oscars Party

Kendall Jenner Praised Over Jaw-Dropping Look in Risque Outfit at Oscars Party

Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend Big MeL and Ex Tammy Rivera Appear Feuding, Trade Jabs Online

Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend Big MeL and Ex Tammy Rivera Appear Feuding, Trade Jabs Online

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

John Cena Accused of 'Humiliation Ritual' and Selling His Soul After Oscars Streaker Stunt

John Cena Accused of 'Humiliation Ritual' and Selling His Soul After Oscars Streaker Stunt