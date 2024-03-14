Ice Spice Apologizes for Firing Back at Online User Criticizing Her 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress

Instagram Celebrity

The 24-year-old femcee previously clapped back at a user on X (formerly Twitter) after commenting on her outfit at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

AceShowbiz - Clapping back at a social media user is the last thing Ice Spice wants to do. The "Princess Diana" raptress issued an apology after slamming someone who criticized her back-to-back lace bodysuit look following her appearance at a 2024 Oscar party.

For the record, the 24-year-old hit the town to attend the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Monday night, March 11. On the red carpet of the star-studded event, she posed in a black gown with lace detailing by Dolce & Gabbana, leaving little to the imagination.

Ice Spice wore a lace bra underneath the sheer gown and black panties, flaunting her pert derriere as she posed sideways to the camera. She teamed the racy ensemble with long blonde hair which she sported in sleek and straight style, and was parted sideways.

Reacting to Ice Spice's look at the Oscar after-party, one user on X, formerly Twitter, commented, "I wish her stylist would try harder ... same lace bodysuit back to back." Catching wind of the comment, the Bronx femcee did not hold back as she responded, "lets see u b***hes in custom dolce."

Seemingly regretting her decision to respond to negativity, Ice Spice shared a follow-up tweet on Tuesday. "[Sorry for] bein' a meanie. I was only tryna hurt [your] feelings [because you] hurt mine," she penned in the post.

Fans have since shown support for the Grammy nominee. "Lmao why they care so much about YOUR looks? It's screaming insecurity," one user argued. "don't apologize queenie you reacted like we all would! you slay," another tweeted, while a third added, "girl you have feelings too don't apologize."

Asie from defending her fashion choice, Ice, hit back at those criticizing her hair style. She liked a post by a fan who defended her as tweeting, "y'all are so annoying. Ariana wore a half up n half down hairstyle for damnear 5years straight. What's the issue?" The person was referring to Ariana Grande's iconic high ponytail which she wore for years before she tried new looks.

