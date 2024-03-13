 

Agency for Kate Middleton's Car Photo Denies Photoshop Speculations

Agency for Kate Middleton's Car Photo Denies Photoshop Speculations
Instagram
Celebrity

The said picture sees Kate and her husband Prince William in the backseat of a Range Rover while leaving Windsor Castle, but fans notice that the bricks 'do not match' in the background.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - A photo agency has spoken out after Kate Middleton was hit with a new speculation that a recent photo of her was digitally altered. Goff Photos, the agency that captured Kate and Prince William in the Range Rover, issued a statement to deny the claims.

Speaking to E! News, the agency admitted that the snaps "have been cropped and lightened." However, it insisted that "nothing has been doctored."

The said picture saw Kate and William in the backseat of a Range Rover while leaving Windsor Castle. The photo looked normal at first glance, but eagled-eyed fans noticed that the bricks "do not match" in the background.

  Editors' Pick

Others also pointed out that the Princess of Wales could be seen rocking a hairstyle that looked similar to her appearance at the 100th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme back in 2016. At the time, she wore a black pillbox hat.

On the other hand, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Kate wanted to be "transparent" amid the Photoshop controversy. The source added that Kate's Mother's Day photo was aimed to thank the public for their support during her recovery and provide a lovely picture of the children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Another insider, meanwhile, noted that the trolling and criticism after her abdominal surgery had gone a bit too far.

Kate herself recently apologized after major photo agencies, the Associated Press (AP) Reuters, Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Getty Images, issued a "kill notice" regarding the photo following a suspected manipulation. AP explained in a statement, "At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image."

In her apology statement, Kate said, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day." Despite the apology, Kensington Palace has maintained that it will not release the unedited version.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Amber Rose Admits to Being Suicidal For More Than Three Years: 'I Was Not Okay'
Related Posts
Kate Middleton Defended by Whoopi Goldberg Over Photo Editing Controversy

Kate Middleton Defended by Whoopi Goldberg Over Photo Editing Controversy

Kate Middleton Apologizes for Manipulating Mother's Day Photo, Refuses to Release Unedited Version

Kate Middleton Apologizes for Manipulating Mother's Day Photo, Refuses to Release Unedited Version

Kate Middleton's First Post-OP Photo After Surgery Withdrawn Due to Suspected 'Manipulation'

Kate Middleton's First Post-OP Photo After Surgery Withdrawn Due to Suspected 'Manipulation'

Kate Middleton Ditches Wedding Ring in First Picture Since Surgery

Kate Middleton Ditches Wedding Ring in First Picture Since Surgery

Latest News
Agency for Kate Middleton's Car Photo Denies Photoshop Speculations
  • Mar 13, 2024

Agency for Kate Middleton's Car Photo Denies Photoshop Speculations

Lily Allen Says Having Children 'Ruined' Her Career
  • Mar 13, 2024

Lily Allen Says Having Children 'Ruined' Her Career

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Teases Collaborative Adult Content With TikTok Star Aiden David
  • Mar 13, 2024

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Teases Collaborative Adult Content With TikTok Star Aiden David

Amber Rose Admits to Being Suicidal For More Than Three Years: 'I Was Not Okay'
  • Mar 13, 2024

Amber Rose Admits to Being Suicidal For More Than Three Years: 'I Was Not Okay'

Eva Mendes Elated at Martin Scorsese's Reaction to Ryan Gosling's Oscars Performance
  • Mar 13, 2024

Eva Mendes Elated at Martin Scorsese's Reaction to Ryan Gosling's Oscars Performance

Hoda Kotb Teases Third Date With Mystery Man: 'Really Fun'
  • Mar 13, 2024

Hoda Kotb Teases Third Date With Mystery Man: 'Really Fun'

Most Read
Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-11 15:44:57

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend Big MeL and Ex Tammy Rivera Appear Feuding, Trade Jabs Online

Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend Big MeL and Ex Tammy Rivera Appear Feuding, Trade Jabs Online