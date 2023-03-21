 

Karrueche Tran Feels 'So Free' After Releasing Hair And Dad's Ashes Into the Ocean

Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

Nearly two months after sharing the devastating news of her father's passing, the 'Claws' alum revealed that she has braved herself in chopping off her long locks.

  Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Karrueche Tran felt "so free." More than a month after the passing of her father, the "Claws" alum revealed that she had released a braid of her chopped hair along with some of her father's ashes into the ocean, and explained how liberating the move was.

On Saturday, March 18, the "Games People Play" star made use of her Instagram page to unveil her new hairstyle. In the long caption of the post, she gushed, "life is really LIFING right now and it was time for me to let go of a lot of old energy.." She also noted, "I feel so free and I honestly love it.."

Of the new do, Karrueche spilled, "I've always wanted to cut my hair short short but never had the balls to do it..I feel like a weight has been lifted.." She went on to write, "being able to release my hair in the ocean along w some of my dads ashes was magical.. a full circle moment as my dad was also a hairstylist lol."

Giving a shoutout to hairstylist Cesar Deleon Ramirez for her drastic haircut, the 34-year-old model did not forget to thank him. "Cesar, thank you for being so gentle and patient with me..," she gushed in the caption. "I appreciate you so much. Out with the old, in with the new."

Aside from sharing a look at her chopped hair, Karrueche offered a series of other photos and one video. One of them saw her holding up a braid of her hair and a small container of her dad’s ashes. Another one displayed the stunning actress posing with her new short hair.

A fourth snap captured Karrueche showing off her inches-long braid right after the haircut. Meanwhile, the one video shared gave a peek at the moment when Cesar, who also does hairstyling for the likes of Bebe Rexha, Ciara and Demi Lovato, chopped her braided locks.

Karrueche mourned the loss of her father in January. Sharing her heartbreak, she shared a series of Instagram pictures that captured the moments she had with him. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Un bacio mi amore. Rest in Paradise Dad."

