 

Bhad Bhabie on People Subscribing to Her OnlyFans on Her 18th Birthday: They Should Be Jailed

The 19-year-old 'Cash Me Outside' raptress draws mixed responses after making such claims during her interview with Caleb Pressley on 'Sundae Conversation'.

  • Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - A video of Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) detailing her venture on OnlyFans made the rounds after being reposted online. The "Cash Me Outside" raptress revealed on "Sundae Conversation" that she launched an OnlyFans page as soon as she turned 18 years old.

In the interview, which actually took place last month, host Caleb Pressley asked Bhabie, "People subscribed right away?" And she replied, "Yeah." When he raised the question and asked, "Should they be in jail?" the controversial musician casually answered, "Yeah."

The clip drew mixed responses from fans. Some fans agreed with Bhabie, while some others slammed her for wanting her fans to go to jail after bragging about making tens of million from the platform. "That girl has more money thank everyone here and she didn’t even finish 7th grade," one user wrote in a comment.

Back in April, the 19-year-old made headlines after she claimed that she made $50 million from OnlyFans alone in the last one year. In a video uploaded by TMZ, she flexed as she talked about leaving her image as the girl who is famous for her appearance on "Dr. Phil" and uttering the phrase, "Cash me ousside, how bout dah?" behind.

"It's not something that I'm so in love with being the girl who got famous for being on Dr. Phil and saying some crazy s**t. No, that's not how I feel!" Bhabie, who joined OnlyFans just one week after she became an adult in April 2021, said. "Call me the f**king youngest female of the decade to go platinum. Call me some s*** like that. Call me the Gucci f**king Flip Flop girl, the 'Hi Bich' girl, the girl who got a million-dollar makeup deal!"

The "Hi Bich" hitmaker previously also shared that she broke the site's record by making $1 million within only the first six hours at that time. Thanks to her successful venture on the platform, the young star reportedly purchased a $6.1 million home in Boca Raton, Florida in cash.

