Ariana Grande Sends Diane Warren Into 'Mini-Tantrum' for Skipping Best Song Nominees at Oscars

Cover Images/AP/Media Punch Movie

According to a report, the 67-year-old songwriter is left irate when the 'Wicked' star skips reading out the names and credits of all five nominees before revealing Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' as the winner.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande apparently upset Diane Warren during her appearance at the 2024 Academy Awards. While all eyes were on the presenters and the winner announcement, what was left out for viewers to see was the songwriter's reaction to the singer/actress' presenting duty.

According to Puck News, the 67-year-old songwriter was left irate when the "Yes, And?" hitmaker, who was on hand to present Best Original Song award along with her "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo, skipped reading out the names of the five nominees before she revealed Billie Eilish's "Barbie" song "What Was I Made For?" as the winner.

The outlet wrote, "Diane Warren gets dragged sometimes for attaching her awards-bait power ballads to random movies in pursuit of an Oscar. But it's not her fault she’s been nominated a record 15 times without winning, this year for 'The Fire Inside' from the 'Flamin' Hot' Cheetos movie."

"What was Warren's fault, however, was the mini-tantrum she threw after presenter Ariana Grande skipped the names and credits of all five best original song nominees before revealing 'What Was I Made For?' as the winner," it reported.

According to two eyewitnesses, "Warren was so pissed at not being mentioned there, she leapt from her seat and started running around the orchestra level looking for board of governors members to complain to."

Eva Longoria, who directed "Flamin' Hot", allegedly saw Diane throwing tantrum, but she opted to ignore it and remove herself from the line of fire. "Eva Longoria, director of 'Flamin' Hot', saw the unfolding scene and bailed for the lobby," the report claimed.

Diane has not responded to the report of her alleged mini-tantrum, but she has opened up about never winning an Oscar despite having been nominated 15 times. "It would be great to win the competitive Oscar, which has eluded me," she told Variety. "But, if I had to choose between winning a competitive Oscar one time and never getting nominated again, I'd choose to get nominated again and never winning. I love to keep getting nominated. It's awesome."

