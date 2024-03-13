 

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle

The 'About Damn Time' hitmaker films herself having fun lip syncing to Sexyy Red's unreleased track as she shows off her curves in a figure-hugging bodysuit.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lizzo may be overwhelmed by supportive messages that she received via social media. The "About Damn Time" hitmaker was praised by many after she showcased her slimmed-down look and debuted a new hairstyle.

On Tuesday, March 12, the 35-year-old Grammy-winning songstress made use of Instagram to release a video. In the clip, she could be seen having fun lip syncing to an unreleased song by Sexyy Red titled "Get It Sexyyy".

Lizzo filmed herself sitting down on a pink chair in what appeared to be a makeup room. In the beginning of the clip, she offered a close-up look at her face before she made a number of complex video transitions to show off her hairstyle and revealing outfit.

Lizzo looked stunning with her full makeup, including pink eyeshadow, matching blush, long lashes and glossy lipstick. In addition, her long brown hair with blonde highlights were parted in the middle and styled in a straight hairdo. Some of them were put into two small buns.

  Editors' Pick

For the outfit, Lizzo made sure to show off her thinner appearance in a skin-tight pink bodysuit. The one-piece came with two long sleeves and a high neck design. It also had patterns in a darker shade of pink all over it.

Along with the video, the "Truth Hurts" singer seemingly attempted to tell Sexyy to release the song. She wrote in the caption of the post, "Gon head n drop this song sexxy."

After sharing the short footage, Lizzo was showered with praise by many Instagram users. Among them was fellow singer SZA, who gushed over her beauty in the comments section of the post, "UR JUST TOO PRETTY." As of Tuesday, the comment has received more than two thousand likes.

Another joined in, "The body is really snatching up tho. Get it SEXY," adding a smiling face with heart eyes emoji. A third exclaimed, "Lizzo….. this hair color is EATING." Similarly, a fourth marveled, "The body is bodying!! Go Lizoooooo [a slew of flame emojis] We see it girl!"

