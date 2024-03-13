 

Ariana Madix Threatens to Cut Off 'Vanderpump Rules' Co-Stars Who Forgive Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix Threatens to Cut Off 'Vanderpump Rules' Co-Stars Who Forgive Tom Sandoval
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
TV

In a new episode of the Bravo show, the 'Dancing with the Stars' alum tells the other ladies that she won't hesitate to cut anyone out of her life for being associated with her ex Tom.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ariana Madix was left disappointed by her co-stars on "Vanderpump Rules". In a new episode of the Bravo reality TV star, Ariana told the other ladies that she wouldn't hesitate to cut anyone out of her life for being associated with her ex Tom Sandoval.

The Tuesday, March 12 episode saw Ariana surprised after finding out that James Kennedy chose to join Tom on a boys night out. The "Dancing with the Stars" alum asked Ally Lewber, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney and Lala Kent, "Why would James not respect himself enough to say, 'I'm good, I'll go hang out with my other friends'?"

Lala then said, "Because guys are different." To that, Ariana replied, "Well, that's sad for guys." Ally revealed that James felt somewhat guilty for repairing his friendship with the Tom Tom bar co-owner. "I think everyone's worried about losing you as a friend," she noted.

"That is what time does though," Lala added. The "Give Them Lala" podcast host continued, "Time passes and healing starts. You're always gonna see it differently Ariana and I get it."

  Editors' Pick

When asked how she would react if any of the cast members tried to welcome Tom back in their lives following his betrayal, Ariana replied, "I don't f**k with that." In response, Lala said, "I think it's now been made apparent that if you choose to forgive him, then that will put your friendship at risk."

"I didn't say anything about forgiveness. I'm just not gonna f**k with people who are going out to f**king dinner with him on a random Wednesday night," Ariana retorted.

Scheana, meanwhile, realized that she's in a hard position as she tried to repair her friendship with Tom. "This is exactly what I was afraid of," the "Good as Gold" singer divulged. "I was trying to have a conversation with Ariana tonight, from 'Dancing With the Stars', to losing Sandoval. But seeing her reaction to James hanging out with Sandoval, I'm just gonna sit back and keep my mouth shut."

Lala, meanwhile, thought that Ariana's anger was unnecessary. "Nobody knows what it's like to deal with a s**ty ex more than I do," the star, who split with ex Randall Emmett shortly after welcoming their daughter Ocean, argued. "I'm never rid of this person I had a child with."

"And this is why I know that harboring resentment towards your ex like Ariana's doing with Sandoval, it will eat you alive. It's like drinking the poison and expecting it to kill the other person. It doesn't, it kills you. I don't want that for my friend," Lala, who is now pregnant with her second child, added.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ariana Grande Sends Diane Warren Into 'Mini-Tantrum' for Skipping Best Song Nominees at Oscars

Zoe Kravitz Playfully Trolls 'Cool Dad' Lenny's Fashion Sense at His Walk of Fame Ceremony
Related Posts
Scheana Shay Confronts Tom Sandoval, Storms Off 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Scheana Shay Confronts Tom Sandoval, Storms Off 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Katie Maloney Frustrated by 'Awkward' Season of 'Vanderpump Rules' After Tom Sandoval Scandal

Katie Maloney Frustrated by 'Awkward' Season of 'Vanderpump Rules' After Tom Sandoval Scandal

Rachel Leviss Has No Regret About Ditching 'Vanderpump Rules'

Rachel Leviss Has No Regret About Ditching 'Vanderpump Rules'

Tom Sandoval Yells at Lisa Vanderpump During Tense Argument on 'Rules'

Tom Sandoval Yells at Lisa Vanderpump During Tense Argument on 'Rules'

Latest News
Hoda Kotb Teases Third Date With Mystery Man: 'Really Fun'
  • Mar 13, 2024

Hoda Kotb Teases Third Date With Mystery Man: 'Really Fun'

Zoe Kravitz Playfully Trolls 'Cool Dad' Lenny's Fashion Sense at His Walk of Fame Ceremony
  • Mar 13, 2024

Zoe Kravitz Playfully Trolls 'Cool Dad' Lenny's Fashion Sense at His Walk of Fame Ceremony

Ariana Madix Threatens to Cut Off 'Vanderpump Rules' Co-Stars Who Forgive Tom Sandoval
  • Mar 13, 2024

Ariana Madix Threatens to Cut Off 'Vanderpump Rules' Co-Stars Who Forgive Tom Sandoval

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle
  • Mar 13, 2024

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle

Ariana Grande Sends Diane Warren Into 'Mini-Tantrum' for Skipping Best Song Nominees at Oscars
  • Mar 13, 2024

Ariana Grande Sends Diane Warren Into 'Mini-Tantrum' for Skipping Best Song Nominees at Oscars

Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven Sports 'Iconic' Look in 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Set Video
  • Mar 13, 2024

Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven Sports 'Iconic' Look in 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Set Video

Most Read
'The Voice' Recap: The Coaches Close to Completing Their Teams in 'Blind Auditions' Night 5
TV
  • 2024-03-12 10:48:04

'The Voice' Recap: The Coaches Close to Completing Their Teams in 'Blind Auditions' Night 5

'Family Crisis': Mama June Refuses to Help Pay Alana Thompson's College

'Family Crisis': Mama June Refuses to Help Pay Alana Thompson's College

Lori Loughlin Makes Fun of Her College Admissions Scandal on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Lori Loughlin Makes Fun of Her College Admissions Scandal on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

'The Bachelor' Recap: Joey Gradizei Faces 'Nightmare' Following Fantasy Suite Dates

'The Bachelor' Recap: Joey Gradizei Faces 'Nightmare' Following Fantasy Suite Dates

Jon Bernthal Excites 'The Punisher' Fans With Cryptic Instagram Post

Jon Bernthal Excites 'The Punisher' Fans With Cryptic Instagram Post

'The Voice' Recap: John Legend Regrets His Decision to Pass On a Singer as Teams Are Completed

'The Voice' Recap: John Legend Regrets His Decision to Pass On a Singer as Teams Are Completed

Kyle Richards Unsure If She'll Return to 'RHOBH' After 'Emotionally Taxing' Season

Kyle Richards Unsure If She'll Return to 'RHOBH' After 'Emotionally Taxing' Season

Toni Braxton Admits to Hesitating to Return to TV With 'The Braxtons' Following Traci's Passing

Toni Braxton Admits to Hesitating to Return to TV With 'The Braxtons' Following Traci's Passing

Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven Sports 'Iconic' Look in 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Set Video

Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven Sports 'Iconic' Look in 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Set Video