 

Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish's 'Nightmare' Has Happy Ending, Makes History With Second Oscar Win

With Eilish and her brother FINNEAS' win for Best Original Song for 'What Was I Made For?', 'Barbie' has just scored its first win at the 96th annual Academy Awards.

  • Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish had a big night at the 2024 Academy Awards, but the event clearly made her anxious. The singer/songwriter admitted she had "a nightmare" before winning Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" at the Sunday, March 10 show.

Eilish, who won the award with her brother and collaborator FINNEAS, said onstage, "I had a nightmare about this last night." She added, "I just didn't think this would happen."

The 22-year-old said, "I feel so incredibly lucky and honored," before thanking "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig. "I'm thankful for this song and this movie and for the way it made me feel," she stated.

Eilish's win marks the first win for "Barbie", which received eight nominations. She edged out Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, who were also nominated for Best Original Song for another "Barbie" song, "I'm Just Ken", which was performed by Ryan Gosling in the movie at the Oscars.

Eilish made history with her latest Oscar win, being the youngest two-time Oscar winner at 22 years old. She beat an old record set by Luise Rainer, who won her second best actress Oscar at 28 in 1938. She and FINNEAS also delivered a performance of "What Was I Made For?" earlier at the show.

Meanwhile, Best Original Score went to Ludwig Goransson for his work in "Oppenheimer". He thanked director Christopher Nolan for choosing to highlight the violin in the score that allowed him to work with his wife, Serena McKinney, a violinist. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who star together in upcoming "Wicked" movie, were on hand to present the award.

Other winners which have been announced at the ceremony were Best Sound for Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn's work in "The Zone of Interest" and Best Live Action Short Film for "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" by Wes Anderson and Steven Rales.

