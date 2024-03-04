 

Grant Gustin All Smiles as Wife LA Thoma Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

The Barry Allen depicter on 'The Flash' TV series hugs his wife tight while she shows off her baby bump in a mirror selfie that also features their daughter Juniper.

AceShowbiz - Grant Gustin is looking forward to an exciting year. The actor, best known for his portrayal of Barry Allen a.k.a. The Flash on The CW's series, is expecting his second child with wife Andrea "LA" Thoma.

The pair shared the news in a joint post uploaded to their respective Instagram page on Sunday, March 3. In a black-and-white image, the family of three, including the couple's firstborn, posed in front of a mirror.

LA flashed her baby bump by lifting up her shirt while holding her camera to take the selfie in her other hand. Grant hugged his wife tight and flashed a smile while their 2-year-old daughter Juniper held onto her mother's legs.

Another snap showed the writing on the back side of Juniper's T-shirt. Embracing her upcoming new role, the toddler wore a tee that read, "In my big sister era." The pair captioned the two photos with, "shaping up to be an exciting year."

Grant and LA, who began dating after they met at a dinner party, got engaged in April 2017 and married in December 2018. They announced they're expecting their first child together in February 2021, nearly two months after they celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

"Adding one more to the crew! The pups are thrilled," LA wrote on social media along with a photo of themselves holding their three dogs and a sonogram snap. "Unbelievably excited," her husband added. "As LA noted, the dogs obviously are too."

They welcomed their daughter Juniper in August 2021. "Juniper Grace Louise is here and mama and papa are absolutely obsessed," a post from the first-time mom read. "We will be very busy kissing and sniffing every inch of her until she is old enough to tell us it's weird."

Before getting pregnant, LA had a struggle with infertility. She opened up on her difficult journey to motherhood, "I don't talk about personal things very often, but I wouldn't feel right starting to post again about exercise and pregnancy without sharing my journey thus far. It has been a long tough road, and I know hearing other women's stories helped me. So maybe sharing a little bit of mine could help someone else."

She went on encouraging other women with similar issue, "To all the women who went through or are going through HG or fertility problems...I feel you. You are a badass. You got this."

