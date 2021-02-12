 
 

Grant Gustin and Wife Expecting First Child

Grant Gustin and Wife Expecting First Child
Instagram
Celebrity

'The Flash' actor and wife LA Thoma show off a picture of her ultrasound scan as the couple announce they are having a new addition to their growing family.

  • Feb 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Flash" star Grant Gustin is set to become a dad.

The actor's wife, LA Thoma, is expecting the couple's first child together.

The two shared a photo of themselves holding their three dogs and a sonogram snap as they broke the news on social media on Thursday (11Feb21).

"Adding one more to the crew! The pups are thrilled," LA captioned the picture.

"Unbelievably excited," her husband added. "As LA noted, the dogs obviously are too."

  See also...

Grant and LA have been married since 2018.

The parents-to-be were showered with love on social media.

Grant's former "Glee" co-star Chris Colfer penned, "Congrats, Grant! So happy for you!" Another castmate Melissa Benoist, who gave birth to her own child in September, exclaimed, "Yayyayaayyyyy!!!"

"The Flash" co-star Candice Patton also wrote, "CONGRATS you guys!!!" Another colleague Robbie Amell responded in kind, "Yeah buddy!!! Congratulations!" and cheekily added, "Get your sleeping in now... Cause it's gone soon."

The Pregnancy came roughly two months after Grant and LA celebrated their second wedding anniversary. "That's two years," the actor gushed in mid-December as he shared a throwback picture from his wedding with the female physical therapist. "Love you more now than I did then. Truly. You inspire me to be better everyday. Whether that means doing the dishes in a timely manner or just having more confidence in myself. I don't know who I'd be without you."

You can share this post!

Jazz Great Chick Corea Dies at 79 From Cancer
Related Posts
'The Flash' Star Grant Gustin Battling Anxiety Since Age 5

'The Flash' Star Grant Gustin Battling Anxiety Since Age 5

Grant Gustin Mourns Sudden Death of 'The Flash' Co-Star Logan Williams at 16 Years Old

Grant Gustin Mourns Sudden Death of 'The Flash' Co-Star Logan Williams at 16 Years Old

Grant Gustin Officially Weds Physical Therapist Fiancee

Grant Gustin Officially Weds Physical Therapist Fiancee

Grant Gustin Hits Back at Body Shamers Over New 'The Flash' Photo Leaks

Grant Gustin Hits Back at Body Shamers Over New 'The Flash' Photo Leaks

Most Read
NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination
Celebrity

NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

Lauren London Reportedly Pregnant Less Than 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Lauren London Reportedly Pregnant Less Than 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Lauren London Calls BS on Pregnancy Rumors

Lauren London Calls BS on Pregnancy Rumors

Anna Kendrick Accused of 'Nasty' Behaviors

Anna Kendrick Accused of 'Nasty' Behaviors

TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer Dies by Suicide at 18 After Sharing Her 'Last Post'

TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer Dies by Suicide at 18 After Sharing Her 'Last Post'

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Seeking to Have Alleged Mistresses Sit for Depositions Amid Divorce

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Seeking to Have Alleged Mistresses Sit for Depositions Amid Divorce

'Game of Thrones' Star Becomes Latest Woman Accusing Marilyn Manson of Abuse

'Game of Thrones' Star Becomes Latest Woman Accusing Marilyn Manson of Abuse