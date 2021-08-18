Grant Gustin and Wife Welcome Baby Girl Juniper

Instagram Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for 'The Flash' actor and his wife LA Thoma as the couple officially become first-time parents after she gave birth to a bouncing baby girl.

AceShowbiz - TV's "The Flash" is a new dad.

Actor Grant Gustin and his wife, LA Thoma, have welcomed their first child - a baby girl.

The couple, which wed in December, 2018, announced the news via Instagram on Tuesday (17Aug21).

"Juniper Grace Louise is here and mama and papa are absolutely obsessed," a post from the new mum read. "We will be very busy kissing and sniffing every inch of her until she is old enough to tell us it’s weird."

Grant and LA announced the pregnancy in February (21).

The Pregnancy came roughly two months after the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Before getting pregnant, LA Thoma had a struggle with infertility.

She opened up on her difficult journey to motherhood, "I don't talk about personal things very often, but I wouldn't feel right starting to post again about exercise and pregnancy without sharing my journey thus far. It has been a long tough road, and I know hearing other women's stories helped me. So maybe sharing a little bit of mine could help someone else."

"To all the women who went through or are going through HG or fertility problems...I feel you. You are a badass. You got this," she concluded.

In another Instagram post, she discussed her increased appetite, revealing she ate "2 breakfasts" while carrying her baby because she got "very hungry every 2 hours almost on the dot."