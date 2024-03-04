Chloe Bailey Shows Off Pert Derriere in New Tropical Getaway Photos After Releasing 'FYS'

Instagram Music

The Chloe x Halle singer treats social media users to never-before-seen pictures from her vacation after unleashing her single 'FYS' and its accompanying visualizer.

AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey has treated social media users to new racy photos after releasing a song. A few days after unleashing her single titled "FYS", the Chloe x Halle singer shared multiple pictures from her tropical getaway.

On Sunday, March 3, the 25-year-old singer/actress uploaded on her Instagram page a series of never-before-seen photos. In one of them, it could be seen that she was having a blast during a boat ride overlooking a breathtaking view of a mountain, the ocean and bright blue sky. She was showing off her pert derriere in a sizzling outfit.

In the snap, the older sister of Halle Bailey was photographed showcasing the back side of her body, especially her butt cheeks. She was holding on to a yacht's mast with both of her hands as she flashed her radiant big smiles and closed her eyes.

For the fun getaway, Chloe put on a leggy display in a skimpy light-colored bodysuit seemingly came with a halter neck design. Over the swimsuit, she donned a flowy short-sleeved black outer, which was not long enough to cover her thighs.

Chloe, who was captured embracing her natural face by not wearing makeup, accessorized herself with a silver necklace and a pair of matching simple earrings. She polished her fingernails in light pink color while her toenails in white. In addition, she styled her long black braided locks in a ponytail.

Along with the snaps, Chloe set her newly-released song "FYS" as the background music of the post. She also promoted the track in the caption, "Wake up and stream FYS," adding sun and wave emojis.

The post came a few days after Chloe released "FYS". On the song produced by Go Grizzly, she sings, "F**k your, your status, it don't matter (Don't matter)/ Money, cars and the diamonds/ Don't phase me, I been had it." She continues, "F**k your status (Had it)/ I just, just wanna love you, baby."

Aside from the track, Chloe dropped its accompanying visualizer. In the video, she is filmed excitingly walking and running around the beach while dipping her legs in the water. At one point, she is documented lying and sitting down on the sand while her white crop top was wet.

