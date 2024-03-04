 

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Pert Derriere in New Tropical Getaway Photos After Releasing 'FYS'

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Pert Derriere in New Tropical Getaway Photos After Releasing 'FYS'
Instagram
Music

The Chloe x Halle singer treats social media users to never-before-seen pictures from her vacation after unleashing her single 'FYS' and its accompanying visualizer.

  • Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey has treated social media users to new racy photos after releasing a song. A few days after unleashing her single titled "FYS", the Chloe x Halle singer shared multiple pictures from her tropical getaway.

On Sunday, March 3, the 25-year-old singer/actress uploaded on her Instagram page a series of never-before-seen photos. In one of them, it could be seen that she was having a blast during a boat ride overlooking a breathtaking view of a mountain, the ocean and bright blue sky. She was showing off her pert derriere in a sizzling outfit.

In the snap, the older sister of Halle Bailey was photographed showcasing the back side of her body, especially her butt cheeks. She was holding on to a yacht's mast with both of her hands as she flashed her radiant big smiles and closed her eyes.

For the fun getaway, Chloe put on a leggy display in a skimpy light-colored bodysuit seemingly came with a halter neck design. Over the swimsuit, she donned a flowy short-sleeved black outer, which was not long enough to cover her thighs.

  Editors' Pick

Chloe, who was captured embracing her natural face by not wearing makeup, accessorized herself with a silver necklace and a pair of matching simple earrings. She polished her fingernails in light pink color while her toenails in white. In addition, she styled her long black braided locks in a ponytail.

Along with the snaps, Chloe set her newly-released song "FYS" as the background music of the post. She also promoted the track in the caption, "Wake up and stream FYS," adding sun and wave emojis.

The post came a few days after Chloe released "FYS". On the song produced by Go Grizzly, she sings, "F**k your, your status, it don't matter (Don't matter)/ Money, cars and the diamonds/ Don't phase me, I been had it." She continues, "F**k your status (Had it)/ I just, just wanna love you, baby."

Aside from the track, Chloe dropped its accompanying visualizer. In the video, she is filmed excitingly walking and running around the beach while dipping her legs in the water. At one point, she is documented lying and sitting down on the sand while her white crop top was wet.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kris Jenner Spills Her and Daughters Kendall and Kim Kardashian's Plans for Marriage

Grant Gustin All Smiles as Wife LA Thoma Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Related Posts
Chloe Bailey Proves Love Don't Cost a Thing on New Single 'FYS'

Chloe Bailey Proves Love Don't Cost a Thing on New Single 'FYS'

Chloe Bailey Flaunts Hourglass Figure During Tropical Getaway in New Photos

Chloe Bailey Flaunts Hourglass Figure During Tropical Getaway in New Photos

Chloe Bailey Showered With Praise After Debuting New Hair

Chloe Bailey Showered With Praise After Debuting New Hair

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her 'Georgia Peach' in Revealing Gown

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her 'Georgia Peach' in Revealing Gown

Latest News
Kesha Ditches Her Top in Racy Photo as She Jokes About Living in 'a Hailey Bieber World'
  • Mar 04, 2024

Kesha Ditches Her Top in Racy Photo as She Jokes About Living in 'a Hailey Bieber World'

Kylie Jenner Denies Ripping Off Designer's Work for Khy Dress
  • Mar 04, 2024

Kylie Jenner Denies Ripping Off Designer's Work for Khy Dress

'American Idol' Recap: Singers Perform Before the Judges With One Platinum Ticket Left
  • Mar 04, 2024

'American Idol' Recap: Singers Perform Before the Judges With One Platinum Ticket Left

Grant Gustin All Smiles as Wife LA Thoma Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2
  • Mar 04, 2024

Grant Gustin All Smiles as Wife LA Thoma Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Pert Derriere in New Tropical Getaway Photos After Releasing 'FYS'
  • Mar 04, 2024

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Pert Derriere in New Tropical Getaway Photos After Releasing 'FYS'

Barry Keoghan Cheers on Sabrina Carpenter at Taylor Swift's Concert in Singapore Amid Dating Rumors
  • Mar 04, 2024

Barry Keoghan Cheers on Sabrina Carpenter at Taylor Swift's Concert in Singapore Amid Dating Rumors

Most Read
Rihanna Tells Fans to Take Chill Pill on Instagram After Being Nagged About Her New Album
Music
  • 2024-03-03 00:16:35

Rihanna Tells Fans to Take Chill Pill on Instagram After Being Nagged About Her New Album

Fans Gush Over Rihanna's $6 Performance at Pre-Wedding Party for Indian Billionaire's Son

Fans Gush Over Rihanna's $6 Performance at Pre-Wedding Party for Indian Billionaire's Son

Camila Cabello Poised for Fifth Harmony Reunion

Camila Cabello Poised for Fifth Harmony Reunion

RAYE Dominates BRIT Awards 2024 by Sweeping Six Gongs

RAYE Dominates BRIT Awards 2024 by Sweeping Six Gongs

Elle King Returns to Stage After Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute at Grand Ole Opry

Elle King Returns to Stage After Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute at Grand Ole Opry

Taylor Swift Reveals Fourth and Final Edition of New Album 'Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift Reveals Fourth and Final Edition of New Album 'Tortured Poets Department'

Saweetie Told to 'Twerk More' Because Her Rap Is 'Too Monotone'

Saweetie Told to 'Twerk More' Because Her Rap Is 'Too Monotone'

Saweetie Slams News Outlet Over Misrepresentation of Her Interview About Album Delay

Saweetie Slams News Outlet Over Misrepresentation of Her Interview About Album Delay

BTS' V to Release New Single 'FRI(END)S' Soon

BTS' V to Release New Single 'FRI(END)S' Soon