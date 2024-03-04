'American Idol' Recap: Singers Perform Before the Judges With One Platinum Ticket Left

Instagram TV

In a new episode of the long-running singing competition show, more hopefuls perform in front of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as there is only one platinum ticket left.

Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - "American Idol" returned on Sunday, March 3 with a new episode. The outing saw more hopefuls trying to impress judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as there was only one platinum ticket left.

The first audition for the night was Max Dasher, who went with "Rock, Salt & Nails" by Utah Phillips. It was a good performance and the judges gave him a golden ticket. However, the audition wasn't over just yet. Her sister Laela then joined him, performing "Angel From Montgomery" by John Prine.

The judges weren't convinced, so they asked the siblings to sing together as they made up their minds. Katy gave her a no, but Lionel and Luke gave her yes so she moved on alongside her brother.

Later, music teacher Donahue Diaries sang "I Want You to Want Me" by Cheap Trick. Unfortunately, she didn't get to be sent to the next round. Following it up was Nick Connors who belted out "Easy On Me" by Adele while playing guitar. Luke said that Nick was "leaning on his falsetto" too much, and Katy asked Nick to sing the chorus with more volume. The judges were impressed and gave Nick a golden ticket.

Jennifer Jeffries later sang an original song titled "Change My Ways" and got three yes. Up next, Kimi performed "Heal" by Tom Odell, but Luke didn't seem to think it was a good choice of song. He asked Kimi to sing another song and he chose to perform "Love in the Dark" by Adele. Thanks to his second performance, Kimi was sent to the next round.

Madai Chakell, on the other hand, sang Katy's song "I Kissed A Girl". Katy loved it and gave Madai a yes. Luke said no, thinking that the singer was a "year or two away" from being where she needed to be. Madai fortunately went to the next round after Lionel said yes.

As for Kyra Waits, she sang "Up the Mountain" by Patty Griffin. Kyra went to the next round as the judges were visibly stunned by her powerful voice. Concluding the night was Will Moseley. Lionel had a plane to catch but he was convinced that Will was "a star" after hearing him sing briefly. Meanwhile, Luke accompanied him on piano as Will went to Facetime Lionel. Will moved on to the next round.

You can share this post!