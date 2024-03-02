 

Cam Newton Vows to Set Better Example for Youth After Recent Brawl at Atlanta Football Game

Cam Newton Vows to Set Better Example for Youth After Recent Brawl at Atlanta Football Game
Cover Images/Brandi Benton
Celebrity

When expressing his remorse in the Friday, March 1 episode of his YouTube show '4th and 1', the 34-year-old admitted that he's 'disappointed' in his behavior that day.

  • Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cam Newton has regretted his recent fight during a youth football event in Atlanta. When issuing a public apology, the NFL free agent vowed to set a better example for youth.

In the Friday, March 1 episode of his YouTube show "4th and 1", the 34-year-old admitted that he's "disappointed" in his behavior that day. "I let my emotions get the best of me, and it should not have been called for," he said.

"I apologize to anybody affected," Cam noted, before calling the coaches out by name, "That's Steph, that's TJ... I know what they do for the kids, I know their level of commitment to impacting or using their platform in a positive way in the community."

"I could play the victim and I'm not going to do that. I’m going to hold myself to that same standard," the athlete continued. "I'm used to playing in front of 100,000 people, and millions watching. And I let one person dictate how I feel? No, I can't do that. But I did that day."

  Editors' Pick

Cam went on to note, "That just goes to show you." He then added, "You gotta always stay in control of your emotions."

Footage from the scuffle showed the quarterback could be seen manhandling three people who appeared to be attacking him under a pop-up tent. Things escalated quickly with the pushing, shoving and grabbing moves toward a fence line.

The video, however, ended just less than 30 seconds. Cam was still not letting go of someone as people tried to break the fight up. A man in a white T-shirt then came in and threw a big punch. A policeman and event security at the WeBall Sports x DynastyU 7v7 tournament at B.E.S.T. Academy later came and broke up the fight.

While Cam didn't detail what caused the altercation, youth coaches and brothers TJ and Steph Brown revealed that Cam had been "talking junk" to them after their team won over Cam's. "Nobody seen how he was talking crazy to us the past two days," TJ said in an interview with an Atlanta radio station , befoe claiming that Cam grabbed Steph.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Diddy's Sexual Assault Accuser Ordered to Reveal Identity by Judge

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Defended Over Age Inappropriate Video With La La Anthony
Related Posts
Fans React to Video of Cam Newton's Big Brawl at 7-on-7 Football Game

Fans React to Video of Cam Newton's Big Brawl at 7-on-7 Football Game

Cam Newton's GF Jasmin Brown Debuts Baby Bump as They're Expecting First Child Together

Cam Newton's GF Jasmin Brown Debuts Baby Bump as They're Expecting First Child Together

Cam Newton Dragged for Complaining About Women Who 'Can't Cook' and 'Don't Know When to Be Quiet'

Cam Newton Dragged for Complaining About Women Who 'Can't Cook' and 'Don't Know When to Be Quiet'

Cam Newton Is Not Retiring After Getting Cut by New England Patriots

Cam Newton Is Not Retiring After Getting Cut by New England Patriots

Latest News
Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Do Not Reconcile as She Moves Into 'New Rental Home' After Split
  • Mar 02, 2024

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Do Not Reconcile as She Moves Into 'New Rental Home' After Split

Ashley Benson Embraces Motherhood Like 'a Total Pro' After Giving Birth to First Child
  • Mar 02, 2024

Ashley Benson Embraces Motherhood Like 'a Total Pro' After Giving Birth to First Child

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fighting Over Financial Issues Due to Her Lavish Spending
  • Mar 02, 2024

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fighting Over Financial Issues Due to Her Lavish Spending

Cam Newton Vows to Set Better Example for Youth After Recent Brawl at Atlanta Football Game
  • Mar 02, 2024

Cam Newton Vows to Set Better Example for Youth After Recent Brawl at Atlanta Football Game

'Today' Show Dressing Rooms to Get a Revamp After Kelly Rowland Walked Off Set
  • Mar 02, 2024

'Today' Show Dressing Rooms to Get a Revamp After Kelly Rowland Walked Off Set

Lil Wayne Accuses L.A. Lakers of Mistreatment After Altercation With the Team's Guard
  • Mar 02, 2024

Lil Wayne Accuses L.A. Lakers of Mistreatment After Altercation With the Team's Guard

Most Read
Donna D'Errico Reshares Racy Photo After Blasting Haters Over Her Removed Pics
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-29 15:59:12

Donna D'Errico Reshares Racy Photo After Blasting Haters Over Her Removed Pics

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Rock Matching Jewelry Featuring Obscene Gesture at PFW

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Rock Matching Jewelry Featuring Obscene Gesture at PFW

Meek Mill Rants Against Speculation He and Diddy Had Physical Relationship

Meek Mill Rants Against Speculation He and Diddy Had Physical Relationship

Diddy Accused of Paying Off Club to Let Shyne Take the Fall for 1999 Shooting

Diddy Accused of Paying Off Club to Let Shyne Take the Fall for 1999 Shooting

Beyonce Flaunts Pert Derriere and Rare Look With Mullet Hairstyle in New Photos

Beyonce Flaunts Pert Derriere and Rare Look With Mullet Hairstyle in New Photos

Bhad Bhabie's Baby Daddy Gets Handsy in Racy Maternity Photo Shoot

Bhad Bhabie's Baby Daddy Gets Handsy in Racy Maternity Photo Shoot

Tish Cyrus' Husband Dominic Purcell Rides the Wave Amid Noah Drama

Tish Cyrus' Husband Dominic Purcell Rides the Wave Amid Noah Drama

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Seen Shoving Husband Michael Ilesanmi Before He Ran Away

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Seen Shoving Husband Michael Ilesanmi Before He Ran Away

Tish Cyrus Looks Demure in First Outing After Accused of 'Stealing' Husband From Daughter Noah

Tish Cyrus Looks Demure in First Outing After Accused of 'Stealing' Husband From Daughter Noah