Cam Newton Vows to Set Better Example for Youth After Recent Brawl at Atlanta Football Game

When expressing his remorse in the Friday, March 1 episode of his YouTube show '4th and 1', the 34-year-old admitted that he's 'disappointed' in his behavior that day.

Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cam Newton has regretted his recent fight during a youth football event in Atlanta. When issuing a public apology, the NFL free agent vowed to set a better example for youth.

In the Friday, March 1 episode of his YouTube show "4th and 1", the 34-year-old admitted that he's "disappointed" in his behavior that day. "I let my emotions get the best of me, and it should not have been called for," he said.

"I apologize to anybody affected," Cam noted, before calling the coaches out by name, "That's Steph, that's TJ... I know what they do for the kids, I know their level of commitment to impacting or using their platform in a positive way in the community."

"I could play the victim and I'm not going to do that. I’m going to hold myself to that same standard," the athlete continued. "I'm used to playing in front of 100,000 people, and millions watching. And I let one person dictate how I feel? No, I can't do that. But I did that day."

Cam went on to note, "That just goes to show you." He then added, "You gotta always stay in control of your emotions."

Footage from the scuffle showed the quarterback could be seen manhandling three people who appeared to be attacking him under a pop-up tent. Things escalated quickly with the pushing, shoving and grabbing moves toward a fence line.

The video, however, ended just less than 30 seconds. Cam was still not letting go of someone as people tried to break the fight up. A man in a white T-shirt then came in and threw a big punch. A policeman and event security at the WeBall Sports x DynastyU 7v7 tournament at B.E.S.T. Academy later came and broke up the fight.

While Cam didn't detail what caused the altercation, youth coaches and brothers TJ and Steph Brown revealed that Cam had been "talking junk" to them after their team won over Cam's. "Nobody seen how he was talking crazy to us the past two days," TJ said in an interview with an Atlanta radio station , befoe claiming that Cam grabbed Steph.

