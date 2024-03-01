Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Defended Over Age Inappropriate Video With La La Anthony

Instagram Celebrity

The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West receives support from many after facing backlash for allegedly making an age inappropriate video with the actress.

AceShowbiz - North West has had many social media users come to her defense following La La Anthony's post featuring her. The first child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was defended after she received backlash for allegedly making an age inappropriate video with her mother's bestie.

On Thursday, February 29, La La made use of her TikTok page to upload a video, in which she and 10-year-old North joined in the popular "I Am" trend. In the clip, it could be seen that they took turns filming each other while walking outdoors together.

The footage began with La La saying, "We're best friends, of course, we're going to spend ten hours doing TikToks." She was followed by North, who made a surprising revelation, "We're best friends, of course, I always try to hook her up with Michael B. Jordan." While saying so, North was documented snapping her fingers and rolling her eyes. In the meantime, La La could not help but burst into laughter.

La La continued, "We're best friends, of course, she always does my makeup and my hair." North then joked, "We're best friends, of course, she always lets me drive!" prompting the 41-year-old actress to complain, "You're going to get me arrested girl!!"

The video was later reshared by a blog via Instagram, allowing users of the social media platform to comment on the clip. One in particular sarcastically wrote, "This is cute! This is how we acted at the age of 10! She's about to be 11. Be fr."

Though so, North was quickly defended by others. One user pointed out, "I'm confused about people saying she's 'too grown', what did she say that was inappropriate? They're playing around…The way y'all treat kids as if they aren't allowed to have personalities and must act like military members or something is VERY weird."

Similarly, another stated, "This is age appropriate. stop being haters. y'all kids bad asf." A third added, "Some of yall pissing me off in the comments, let loose I can't believe yall letting a kid piss yall off."

