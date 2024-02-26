Fans React to Video of Cam Newton's Big Brawl at 7-on-7 Football Game

Cover Images/Brandi Benton Celebrity

One X (formerly Twitter) user in particular is wondering 'why in the world would you, a mere mortal, ever think fighting Cam Newton is a good idea.'

Feb 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cam Newton was caught in a big brawl at a 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Atlanta. Footage from the altercation has since gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, prompting fans to offer their two cents.

In the clip, the 34-year-old quarterback could be seen manhandling three people who appeared to be attacking him under a pop-up tent. Things escalated quickly with the pushing, shoving and grabbing moves toward a fence line.

The video, however, ended just less than 30 seconds. Cam was still not letting go of someone as people tried to break the fight up. A man in a white T-shirt then came in and threw a big punch. A policeman and event security at the WeBall Sports x DynastyU 7v7 tournament at B.E.S.T. Academy later came and broke up the fight.

People have since weighed in on the altercation. A fan who shared the clip wrote, "Cam Newton made NFL Linebackers look small, so why in the world would you, a mere mortal, ever think fighting Cam Newton is a good idea."

Another opined, "I know the knee jerk question is 'what happened,' but mine honestly is 'how stupid are you to get in a fight with Cam Newton?' " A third tweeted, "Cam had one guy in a headlock while throwing another dude to the ground."

"Fighting Cam Newton gotta be the dumbest things an average human can do," someone else opined. "That man is built like Thorkell he might punch you into the afterlife."

You can share this post!