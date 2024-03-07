 

Cam Newton Welcomes Eighth Child, His First With GF Jasmin Brown

Instagram
Celebrity

When revealing the baby news via Instagram Story, the standup comedian jokingly laments not being able to wear a thong after giving birth.

  • Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cam Newton has become a father once again. It was unveiled that the former professional football player has welcomed his eight child, his first with girlfriend Jasmin Brown.

Revealing the baby news was Jasmin via Instagram Story. "I really love these shorts I got from the hospital," she said in a video shared on Tuesday, March 5, in which she showed off her high-waisted gray mini shorts.

"How long we gotta wear this diaper?" the standup comedian asked, referring to the postpartum underpants she was wearing beneath the shorts. "This s**t is annoying, I want to wear a thong."

In a second video, a baby could be heard softly cooing off-screen. "You don't want me to wear a thong," Jasmin jokingly said to the infant. "You want me to wear a diaper because you have on a diaper ... OK we'll be diaper twins."

In the caption of the footage, Jasmine wrote, "My baby has spoken!" She then exclaimed, "And that's on PERIOD."

Jasmin confirmed her pregnancy back in October 2023. At that time, she shared a flyer promoting her comedy tour, "Third Times A Charm Tour". In the poster, in which she called herself "Baby Momma 3", she was seen cradling her growing belly with one hand and holding up three fingers with the other.

Jasmin, who goes by the stage name Watch Jazzy, wrote in the caption, "Third times a charm tour coming to a comedy stage near you. Link in bio." She added hashtags, "#watchjazzy #thirdtimesacharm #pregnancyannouncement #bestfriendinyourhead #mommytobe #milfgang."

Jasmin and Cam reportedly have been dating since 2021. They were seen at several events together and got comfortable with one another but have kept their union private. The athlete once opened up about their romance when speaking to Kash Doll in July.

"First off, with me and mine, she already know. It ain't no privacy," he said. "We [are] in there together. That's our thing. I know this is TMI, but that's my dawg. We got the saying where we're like, 'we're two retired thots that came together.' We see both of our jerseys in the rafters...Hers got more dust on it than me. Mine recently just went up there."

"We're in tune. I'm so in tune that there's nothing we can't talk about. I think that's what's most important," the athlete further shared. "There's no hiding, nothing. You know I don't go through phones. I don't do that. The thing is for me, I know my partner so much, that I have to know triggers that uh uh, she ain't right."

