 

Wendy Williams' Family Attempts to 'Unstick Her' From Treatment Facility Amid Health Issues

The 59-year-old TV personality's brother Tommy Williams claims she's 'stuck' in the system and being kept apart from her family members, who want to 'take care of her.'

  • Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams' family members are hoping to remove her from the treatment facility where she is currently living because they want to "take care of her." The 59-year-old TV star is under the care of a court-appointed guardian as she battles health conditions including primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, but her brother Tommy Williams claims she's "stuck" in the system and being kept apart from her relatives who only get minimal contact with her.

Tommy has now declared they are trying to "unstick" her, telling Us Weekly, "I know that she is stuck and we are trying to unstick her. Her family is here and she doesn't need a facility. We are here to take care of her. All I want for her is freedom. We have a father who would love to see her. We're dealing with unknowns. We just want to be able to check in with her. I would fly up there [to see her] , but where do I go? No one knows anything."

He added of the communication issues, "We can't communicate unless someone patches us through. We wait for calls. I wait for calls from Wendy or my sister or whoever she can get to first and we can all hop on. When she makes that phone call [to us], we're committed to listening and sharing for the moment."

Wendy, 59, was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia, a rare condition that affects the nervous system and inhibits the ability to communicate, and frontotemporal dementia, which affects personality, behavior and language, last year but the diagnosis was only recently made public. She broke her silence on her health battle in a statement released on Friday, February 23 in which she thanked fans for the well wishes and insisted she needs "personal space and peace."

The statement read, "I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion. I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story."

"I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD. I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated," it continued.

