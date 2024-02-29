'Unbothered' Andy Cohen Defended by Bravo Stars Amid Leah McSweeney's Lawsuit

Instagram Celebrity

Recently, Andy's representative shut down the allegations against him in the lawsuit by the 'RHONY' alum, insisting that 'the claims against Andy are completely false!'

Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Some Bravo personalities jumped to Andy Cohen's defense after he was sued by former "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Leah McSweeney. Among those who were on Andy's team were Golnesa Gharachedaghi a.k.a. GG and Chanel Ayan.

GG shared her opinion in the comments section of Page Six's Instagram post about Kathy Griffin claiming that Andy offered her cocaine years prior to Leah's bombshell lawsuit. "I've done WWHL about a dozen times and I must admit I'm jealous I was never offered anything stronger than a good wholesome time," the "Shahs of Sunset" alum wrote, referring to Andy's "Watch What Happens Live". "Leave him alone!"

Chanel echoed the sentiments in her own comments. "The Real Housewives of Dubai" alum wrote, "it's wild to be honest it's like leave him alone." In a separate comment, the 45-year-old supermodel added, "We are in a place where you can't trust to be friends with anyone coz they be snitching on you even when it's not reality or truth."

"The Real Housewives of Miami" star Guerdy Abraira also chimed in, writing, "I Will speak for myself…been around Andy many many times and have NEVER been offered anything but good hospitality."

Luann de Lesseps, meanwhile, told TMZ on Wednesday, February 28, "I've known Andy for years and It's not in his character. I never ever seen anything - in the years I've been doing the 'Housewives' - any drug abuse." The former "RHONY" star added, "You can't force someone to drink something, you have to be the person that picks up a drink."

Andy himself looked unbothered by Leah's lawsuit. The TV personality was snapped looking in good spirits while returning to work on Wednesday. He shared on Instagram several photos as he's preparing to film "The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 8 reunion.

Andy revealed to his 5.5M followers that the "RHOP" cast had to arrive to the New York City set at 5 A.M. as they were on lockdown because Vice President Kamala Harris was in the same building for "Sherri". "The good news about that is that maybe we'll be done early, maybe, but we have a lot to cover, so we'll keep you updated," he added.

Andy Cohen was all smiles in new Instagram updates after lawsuit.

Prior to this, Andy's representative denied the allegations against him in Leah's lawsuit. The rep insisted to Deadline that "the claims against Andy are completely false!"

In her lawsuit, Leah claimed Andy and Bravo intentionally preyed on her alcohol problem during filming of "The Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip" and "The Real Housewives of New York City". They allegedly "retaliated against her when she wanted to stay sober, and intentionally failed to provide reasonable accommodations that would aid her efforts to stay sober and able to perform."

You can share this post!