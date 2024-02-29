Meek Mill Rants Against Speculation He and Diddy Had Physical Relationship

Cover Images/Brandi Benton Celebrity

Responding to allegations he and the embattled rapper engaged in sexual relationship, the 'Tupac Back' emcee claims that it's a black campaign to overshadow the upcoming release of his new music.

Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill is clearing his name after he seems to be implicated in the latest lawsuit against Sean "P. Diddy" Combs. The Philly native launched a rant on X, formerly Twitter, amid speculation that he's one of the redacted names in the bombshell lawsuit by Diddy's former male employee.

The suit, filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, includes a claim that the embattled rapper engaged in sexual relations with "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj." The description has led social media users to assume that it's the "Ima Boss" rhymer, but he has clapped back at the allegations via X, formerly Twitter.

"No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don't get flipped... woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I'm coming! Lol," he wrote on Wednesday, February 28.

Sharing a link to the copy of the lawsuit, he challenged people to prove the validity of their claims. "here's the doc let's go on trail live playing with my name find the page where my name mentioned and what date so I can get my credit card and show you the date where I was I don't even know that pussy .. but let's go to trail on here," he penned.

"Every black blog site enhanced that post to make me seem gay....," the 36-year-old claimed. "I change laws for our people I donate millions ... they are designed to destroy the image of black leaders! It can't work with me tho you gotta really kill me and I still will get bigger after death! This god not me lol."

Not stopping there, Meek bragged, "When I got a girl around me I'm f#%king her twice a day lol ask some of ya favorites ... p*** don't control me but it's like a high... one love to the gay people but that juicy p#%sy do it for meeeeee I done ran red lights to get that feeling yall weird on here like devils lol."

The "Tupac Back" hitmaker further claimed that it's a black campaign created to overshadow the upcoming release of his new music. "Now yall see how bad they wanna stop you when you drop independent music that's gonna get play regardless and make millions !" he continued. "A whole campaign the day before I drop ... I be crushing through this internet s**t too easy haaaa!"

He warned, "It's out of 3 groups that's doing these type campaigns ..... when I find out we gone take em to war for trying to stop my family wealth! Something never seen b4 will happen in the industry even if I gotta risk my life for it! I'm the average move him out the way type thing!"

Meek also came at DJ Akademiks and Andrew Tate who have helped spread the allegations. "Akademiks an alcoholic fully powered by the White man ... who you think posting that on every website! They be so madddddddddddd they can't stop its few groups! Lol," he said of the Internet personality. He also responded to the former kickboxer's tweet, "Was you sex trafficking women? TF wrong wit you Brody."

In his lawsuit, Lil Rod also claims that an R&B singer, who "performed at the Superbowl and had a successful Vegas residency," was "in Mr. Combs Los Angeles home consorting with underaged girls and sex workers." While the name is also redacted, Usher, who just performed at the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 11, seems to fit the decription.

