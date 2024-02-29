Kanye West and Bianca Censori Rock Matching Jewelry Featuring Obscene Gesture at PFW

Instagram Celebrity

The controversial married couple continues their controversial look as they are photographed wearing matching NSFW jewelry while leaving their hotel in Paris.

Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and Bianca Censori wore matching NSFW jewelry during Paris Fashion Week. The controversial couple turned heads as they were seen wearing middle finger jewelry while out and about in Paris on Wednesday, February 28.

In some pictures circulating online, Ye was snapped rocking the Y/PROJECT pendant necklace that featured the obscene gesture. As for his wife, Bianca wore dangling earrings in the same design.

The couple paired the NSFW pieces with all-black get-ups. The "Vultures" rapper donned a black raincoat-like outfit which had silver lines. He additionally put on a black face mask and black shoes for the occasion.

Bianca, meanwhile, dressed in a leather coat that looked too big on her. Seemingly wearing nothing underneath the coat, the Yeezy architectural designer left some buttons open to make it look like a high-slit dress. Slicking her short hair back, the Australian native added a pair of black shoes and see-through socks to her look for the outing.

They were snapped leaving what seemed to be their hotel while holding hands. Bianca appeared somber as she wasn't pictured smiling in any of the photos.

The new sighting came after Bianca made headlines for her super indecent look when attending a Paris Fashion Week show alongside Ye the day before. She was seen rocking a fury outer and a black belt.

She also wore matching see-through stockings. The 29-year-old architect further took her racy outfit game to another level by skipping panties, putting her vagina and derriere on full display.

According to the Daily Mail, Bianca avoided a fine of €15,000 for exhibitionism in France thanks to a simple trick. Underneath her stockings, she allegedly had thin strip of flesh coloured material which was usually used by actors and actresses to cover modesty while filming intimate scenes.

You can share this post!