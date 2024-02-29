 

Bradley Cooper Holds Hands With Lea After Crediting Daughter for Changing His Life

The 'A Star Is Born' actor, who recently revealed that he changed his life for the better for Lea, enjoys a fun day out with his 6-year-old daughter in New York City.

AceShowbiz - Bradley Cooper has stepped out with Lea De Seine following his confession about his daughter. The "A Star Is Born" actor, who recently revealed that Lea made him change his life for the better, enjoyed his quality time with his child, whom he shares with his ex Irina Shayk.

On Wednesday afternoon, February 28, the 49-year-old actor/filmmaker was spotted out and about with his 6-year-old daughter in New York City. In pictures making their rounds online, it could be seen that the father and daughter duo were strolling around the city.

Some of the photos captured Bradley and Lea holding each other's hands when they crossed a street in the Big Apple. They were walking close next to one another while seemingly having a nice conversation. At one point, he was seen softly rubbing her head and adoringly gazing at her.

For the fun day out, Bradley sported a casual ensemble, consisting of a long-sleeved black hoodie over a light-colored tee, a pair of long light gray sweatpants and white sneakers with green Nike logo. He also covered his eyes with a pair of brown sunglasses and carried Lea's backpack on one of his shoulders.

In the meantime, Lea looked chic in a long-sleeved navy blue insulated jacket, which had a red rose embroidery on its front side. She seemingly was wearing a red dress under the outer. She also donned a pair of high gray knitted socks and pink boots with matching laces. In addition, her long blonde tresses were let loose, covering part of her forehead.

The new sighting came after Bradley admitted that Lea inspired him to become a better person. In the February 25 episode of the "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" podcast, he shared, "I'm not sure I'd be alive if I wasn't a dad."

During the chat, the "Maestro" actor also stated, "I'm a father [seeking to do] the least amount of damage I can do to my daughter. To have a child not grow up in that way. I want her to have, as much as she can, a foundation that's like 25 feet thick, cement, that she can walk on this earth with. That's the goal. I can just feel the safety that she feels. It's so tangible; it's palpable. That is so fulfilling."

