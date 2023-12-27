Timothee Chalamet Seen Joining Kylie Jenner at Kardashian-Jenner's Festive Christmas Party

Cover Images/Robert Bell/INSTARimages Celebrity

The 'Wonka' actor and the Khy founder are pictured spending time together while attending the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve soiree, which is hosted by Kim Kardashian.

AceShowbiz - Timothee Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner celebrated Christmas together. The "Wonka" actor and the Khy founder were pictured spending time together while attending the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve soiree.

Fans pointed out that a Snapchat image, which was posted by Kourtney Kardashian's stepson London Barker on Sunday, December 24, appeared to feature the lovebirds. The said image saw the 26-year-old cosmetics mogul chatting with a male party guest, who seemed to be the "Call Me by Your Name" star.

For the festive bash, Kylie turned heads in a sequin gold dress that perfectly accentuated her hourglass bod. The Kylie Cosmetics founder further oozed glamor as she styled her raven locks in sexy waves. Her daughter Stormi also donned a matching sequin dress for the fun-filled party. Timothee, meanwhile, seemed to wear a black suit and a white button-down shirt.

The lavish party, hosted by Kim Kardashian at her $60 million mansion, treated the guests to a fun sledding activity. It also featured performances by Babyface, who belted out Christmas carols alongside Tank and Wanya Morris.

Timothee's apparent appearance at the famed clan's Christmas party shut down rumors saying that the pair had called it quits. The assumptions emerged after Kylie was seen to have changed her phone wallpaper.

Back in September, "The Kardashians" star accidentally revealed that she had an adorable selfie featuring Timothee kissing Kylie on the cheek as her phone background. However, a picture from her December 12 outing saw that her current lockscreen was a picture of her children, Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott (II).

Kylie and Timothee were first romantically linked in April before they confirmed their romance in September. While the couple opted to stay low-key, an informant said that the actor was "in awe" of his girlfriend and "everything she is accomplishing." The source added, "He is very supportive of her career and she of his."

"They both try to attend important events for each other. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused," the source continued, noting that the Kardashian-Jenner family "love[s]" the "Little Women (2019)" star as they think he is "very good" for Kylie.

