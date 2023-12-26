 

The Kardashian-Jenner Family Has Fun Sledding and Caroling at Exciting Christmas Party

The famed clan embraces the holiday spirit while celebrating Christmas Eve alongside their loved ones at Kim Kardashian's festive bash at her $60 million Los Angeles mansion.

  • Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Kardashian-Jenner family had a total blast during Christmas. The famed clan embraced the holiday spirit while celebrating Christmas Eve alongside their loved ones at Kim's festive bash at her $60 million Los Angeles mansion.

The 43-year-old reality TV star treated her followers to a glimpse at the fun-filled party, which included sledding in the fake snow. In a video posted on Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 25, the SKIMS founder, who rocked a fur-trimmed gown for the soiree, shared a laugh with bestie Paris Hilton as they enjoyed sledding down a snowy hill.

The bash also featured some big names serving entertainment for the guests, who included Kathy Hilton, David Geffen and Stassie Karanikolaou. Khloe Kardashian, who was twinning in custom Dolce & Gabbana gowns with daughter True, took to her Instagram account to share some videos of Babyface performing Christmas carols alongside Tank and Wanya Morris.

Khloe wasn't the only one who opted for matching outfits with her daughter. Kylie Jenner and her 5-year-old daughter Stormi arrived at the party while looking stunning in sequin gold dresses. The gown perfectly accentuated the 26-year-old beauty's hourglass bod. She further oozed glamor as she styled her raven locks in sexy waves.

Kylie additionally shared a video of her lip-syncing to Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" along with other family members, including mom Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. Kylie kicked off the fun video as she could be seen checking herself out in the mirror.

Kendall, meanwhile, looked amazing in her black gown with furry details around the neck. As for Kris, the momager opted for a black get-up with gold accent on the chest. Kourtney, who just gave birth to her fourth child, baby Rocky Thirteen Barker, also didn't want to miss the party as she showed up in a black gown.

Kim was notably absent in the clip with Kylie joking in the caption, "We couldn't find kimberly." The KKW Beauty caught wind of the post immediately explained in a comment, "Ummmm hosting is a lot of work and this is my fave song! Haterssss."

