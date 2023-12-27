 

Shakira 'Very Excited' to Be Honored With Her Statue in Colombian Hometown

Shakira 'Very Excited' to Be Honored With Her Statue in Colombian Hometown
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Waka Waka' singer is honored by her hometown Barranquilla, Colombia with a 21-foot-tall statue channeling her iconic dance move from the music video of her hit 'Hips Don't Lie'.

  • Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shakira could not help but voice her excitement for being honored with her statue in Colombia. The "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker declared that she was "very excited" while showing off the honor she received from her hometown.

On Tuesday, December 26, the 46-year-old Grammy winner made use of her Instagram page to share her thoughts on her statue that was built in her hometown Barranquilla. In a new post, she wrote, "I'm very excited about this tribute to Colombian woman and the Barranquilleras inside and outside my land!" adding a red heart emoji.

In the post itself, Shakira uploaded a video featuring the 21-foot-tall statue, which was created by artist Yino Marques. The statue channeled her iconic dance move from the music video of her hit "Hips Don't Lie" that was released back in 2005.

The clip also documented Shakira's parents William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia Ripoll Torrado as well as Mayor of Barranquilla Jaime Pumarejo taking a look at the statue for the first time. In addition to the three, a number of the superstar's fans were seen posing in front of the statue.

  Editors' Pick

Earlier that same day, the "Waka Waka" singer released a series of photos highlighting the massive statue. While the first picture saw her parents smiling and holding each other's hands in front of the statue, the second snap offered a closer look at the sculpture. Meanwhile, the third photo captured the mayor striking a pose in between her parents.

Shakira also let out a photo of the statue's dedication. On it, a message read in part, "A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and bare feet that march for the good of childhood and humanity." She did not forget to share a picture of her brothers with her father and the mayor.

Accompanying the post, Shakira described the photos one by one in the caption. She penned, "1. It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially my mother on her birthday. 2. [sparkles emoji]. 3. My parents, the mayor and I back there watching!. 4. Oh and this dedication. This is too much for my little heart. 5. My fathers and my brothers with our mayor."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Timothee Chalamet Seen Joining Kylie Jenner at Kardashian-Jenner's Festive Christmas Party

Taylor Swift's Parents Pictured With Travis Kelce's Dad Together for First Time at Chiefs Game
Related Posts
Shakira Agrees to Pay Over $5 Million in Another Tax Evasion Case

Shakira Agrees to Pay Over $5 Million in Another Tax Evasion Case

Shakira Calls Settling Tax Fraud Case a 'Win'

Shakira Calls Settling Tax Fraud Case a 'Win'

Shakira Considers Admitting to Tax Fraud Ahead Trial

Shakira Considers Admitting to Tax Fraud Ahead Trial

Shakira Goes Daring in Black and Gold Dress on Red Carpet at 2023 Latin Grammy Awards

Shakira Goes Daring in Black and Gold Dress on Red Carpet at 2023 Latin Grammy Awards

Latest News
'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-kyun Dies in Suspected Suicide in a Park
  • Dec 27, 2023

'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-kyun Dies in Suspected Suicide in a Park

Ken Jennings Weighs In on Mayim Bialik's Shocking Firing From 'Jeopardy!'
  • Dec 27, 2023

Ken Jennings Weighs In on Mayim Bialik's Shocking Firing From 'Jeopardy!'

Taylor Swift's Parents Pictured With Travis Kelce's Dad Together for First Time at Chiefs Game
  • Dec 27, 2023

Taylor Swift's Parents Pictured With Travis Kelce's Dad Together for First Time at Chiefs Game

Shakira 'Very Excited' to Be Honored With Her Statue in Colombian Hometown
  • Dec 27, 2023

Shakira 'Very Excited' to Be Honored With Her Statue in Colombian Hometown

Timothee Chalamet Seen Joining Kylie Jenner at Kardashian-Jenner's Festive Christmas Party
  • Dec 27, 2023

Timothee Chalamet Seen Joining Kylie Jenner at Kardashian-Jenner's Festive Christmas Party

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA
  • Dec 27, 2023

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Most Read
DDG Laughs Off Speculation Halle Bailey Has Given Birth After Cheerful Christmas Posts
Celebrity

DDG Laughs Off Speculation Halle Bailey Has Given Birth After Cheerful Christmas Posts

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Says 'IDGAF' Amid New Cheating and Baby Allegations

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Says 'IDGAF' Amid New Cheating and Baby Allegations

Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Brand New G-Wagon From 'Best Boyfriend Ever' Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Brand New G-Wagon From 'Best Boyfriend Ever' Le Vaughn

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova Warned of Each Other's 'Hidden Motives' Amid Romance Rumors

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova Warned of Each Other's 'Hidden Motives' Amid Romance Rumors

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands After Chiefs' Shock Loss at Christmas Game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands After Chiefs' Shock Loss at Christmas Game

Tom Brady Decorates Huge Christmas Tree With Kids in New Adorable Holiday Photo

Tom Brady Decorates Huge Christmas Tree With Kids in New Adorable Holiday Photo

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve