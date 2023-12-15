 

Kylie Jenner May Hint at Timothee Chalamet Split With This
Eagle-eyed fans find what they believe to be proof that the 26-year-old Khy founder and the 27-year-old 'Call Me by Your Name' actor have ended their romantic relationship.

  • Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner may hint that she and Timothee Chalamet have broken up. Eagle-eyed fans find what they believe to be proof that the Khy founder and the "Call Me by Your Name" actor have ended their romantic relationship.

The said proof was discovered in a picture taken from Kylie's recent outing with her mom Kris Jenner. In the snap, the Jenners were spotted leaving a fancy restaurant called Casa Vega in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, December 12.

The 26-year-old cosmetics mogul stunned in a shimmery red two-piece ensemble. She pulled a leggy display in a short skirt that perfectly showed off her curves, pairing the look with a long-sleeved jacket on top and a thin pair of sunglasses. As for Kris, she opted for an all-black look for the bash.

Kylie's amazing look aside, fans were most focused on Kylie's phone wallpaper. It could be seen that Kylie had changed her lockscreen to a picture of her children, Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott (II).

The reality TV star previously made headlines after she was caught having an adorable picture of her and Tim as her lock screen when attending Milan Fashion Week in September. The snap saw the "Dune: Part Two" star giving Kylie a sweet kiss on the cheek.

It's unknown if the change is a valid proof of the couple's alleged split. It should be noted that just a few days ago, the mom of two quietly attended the premiere event for his new movie "Wonka" in Los Angeles. While she opted out walking on the red carpet, a video saw Kylie sneaking into the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood just in time for the screening.

The former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" also showed support to her beau at the "Wonka" premiere in London. Kylie, who also didn't show up on the red carpet at the time, was present at the world premiere event on Tuesday, November 28 at The Royal Festival Hall. According to TMZ, Kylie traveled across the pond with her private jet that "secretly" landed at Stansted Airport.

An insider told Daily Mail at the time, "Kylie was keeping a very low-profile at the party and headed to a private room behind a red curtain to celebrate with Timothee. It was the talk of the party!" An anonymous tipster, meanwhile, spilled to Deuxmoi that the reality TV star "wasn't in the theatre but we saw her at the after party."

