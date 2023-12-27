Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Rack City' rapper and the former reality TV star force guests to sign a strict non-disclosure agreement that bans them from sharing photos and any details about their son King's baptism.

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna's eldest son is following in her footsteps to embrace his faith, but for some reason his parents want to keep it under tight wraps. The model and her ex Tyga, with whom she shares son King, reportedly force guests to sign a $500,000 non-disclosure agreement for their son's baptism.

According to multiple outlets, the exes have agreed on the baptism of their 11-year-old son, but it comes with some pretty strict rules for anyone who wants to watch the milestone. The NDA states that the rapper and the former reality TV star, who now goes by her legal name Angela White, request that "any and all guests or third parties in attendance also sign the Non-Disclosure Agreement, prior to the baptism."

The former couple asks that "all pictures, recordings, records, documents or other information" relating to Tyga, Chyna and King must not be shared publicly. Additionally, all guests "shall be permitted to use King's 3 name, image, likeness, or any indicia of King's identity on any platform, including all social media 4 platforms, in connection with the baptism."

By signing the NDA, guests give Tyga and Chyna permission to "inspect and confiscate cell phones, tablets, small watches, and any other devices" during the baptism. If anyone comes in breach of the contract, they must pay a whopping $500,000.

"I acknowledge that Artist and/or Artist's representatives and/or personnel shall have the right to inspect and confiscate cell phones, tablets, small watches, and any other devices by which Confidential Information may be stored (each a 'Device')," the NDA reads, "and I further agree that Artist and Artist's representatives and/or personnel may, at any time, seize and destroy any Confidential lnformation contained thereon."

Tyga and Chyna also want to ensure that they own images, recordings and more related to their son's ceremony. "Any and all information and other material described above including, without limitation, any and all pictures, recordings, records, documents or other information relating to Artist's or any Protected Person's business, professional or personal life, whether prepared by me or otherwise coming into my possession, is and shall remain Artist's sole and exclusive property and shall not be removed or copied by me without the prior written consent of Artist’s authorized representative," the NDA continues.

This comes after the Lashed by Blac Chyna founder "amicably" settled her dispute with the "Ayy Macarena" hitmaker following a years-long custody battle. They now share joint legal and physical custody of their son. They also agreed on an amicable parenting schedule and promised not to trash-talk each other in front of their son. Tyga won't have to pay Chyna a dime in support, despite her claims she was selling off personal items to make ends meet.

Chyna herself revealed her baptism in March, a year earlier following her conversion to Christianity. In light of her newfound faith, she also deleted her OnlyFans account, while also reversing some of her plastic surgery and removing her tattoo of Baphomet.

