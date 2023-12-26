 

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

It reportedly feels like deja vu for Matt. "It feels like history repeating itself because 20 years ago they stopped talking for the exact same reason," the informant shared. "But Matt can't keep quiet, even if it means alienating Ben."

  • Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck has seemingly affected his bromance with his longtime pal, Matt Demon. If a new report is to be believed, the "Good Will Hunting" actors' friendship became "strained" because of the "On the Floor" hitmaker.

"Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning," an insider to the National Enquirer, according to Radaronline.com. "He's tried to be publicly supportive for Ben's sake, but the fact is he hates the way J Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue."

  Editors' Pick

"It's no secret Ben and J Lo haven't been getting along, as he always seems to be in the doghouse," the National Enquirer's insider allegedly added. "It's obvious something needs to change, but when Matt started giving Ben advice, he totally blew up."

It reportedly feels like deja vu for Matt. "It feels like history repeating itself because 20 years ago they stopped talking for the exact same reason," the informant shared. "But Matt can't keep quiet, even if it means alienating Ben."

"Seeing his pal out there posing on one red carpet, totally playing up this role as J Lo's arm candy, makes Matt nauseous. He can't stand to see her emasculate Ben. But after Matt called him out on it, Ben started pulling back."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

Lil Uzi Vert Drops "Red Moon" Single & Music Video As A Special Christmas Gift
Related Posts
Jennifer Lopez Admits to Still Gets PTSD From Spotlight During First Ben Affleck Romance

Jennifer Lopez Admits to Still Gets PTSD From Spotlight During First Ben Affleck Romance

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Jennifer Lopez Talks About Seeking Ben Affleck's Opinion on 'Everything'

Jennifer Lopez Talks About Seeking Ben Affleck's Opinion on 'Everything'

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Serious Abs in Barely-There Breastplate at Elle Women in Hollywood Awards

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Serious Abs in Barely-There Breastplate at Elle Women in Hollywood Awards

Latest News
Lil Uzi Vert Drops
  • Dec 26, 2023

Lil Uzi Vert Drops "Red Moon" Single & Music Video As A Special Christmas Gift

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve
  • Dec 26, 2023

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship
  • Dec 26, 2023

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship

Hugh Jackman Gets 'in Trouble' on First Christmas Since Deborra-Lee Furness Split
  • Dec 26, 2023

Hugh Jackman Gets 'in Trouble' on First Christmas Since Deborra-Lee Furness Split

Beyonce's Childhood House in Houston Burns Down on Christmas
  • Dec 26, 2023

Beyonce's Childhood House in Houston Burns Down on Christmas

Biggest Celebrity Scandals and Drama of 2023
  • Dec 26, 2023

Biggest Celebrity Scandals and Drama of 2023

Most Read
Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion Make Jaws Drop in Sizzling Outfits for Christmas Eve
Celebrity

Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion Make Jaws Drop in Sizzling Outfits for Christmas Eve

Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Brand New G-Wagon From 'Best Boyfriend Ever' Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Brand New G-Wagon From 'Best Boyfriend Ever' Le Vaughn

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics

DDG Laughs Off Speculation Halle Bailey Has Given Birth After Cheerful Christmas Posts

DDG Laughs Off Speculation Halle Bailey Has Given Birth After Cheerful Christmas Posts

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees

Travis Barker Hails Daughter Alabama on Her 18th Birthday Following Trolling Comments

Travis Barker Hails Daughter Alabama on Her 18th Birthday Following Trolling Comments

Miranda Kerr Flaunts Baby Bump in Stunning Red Dress for Christmas Eve

Miranda Kerr Flaunts Baby Bump in Stunning Red Dress for Christmas Eve

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Says 'IDGAF' Amid New Cheating and Baby Allegations

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Says 'IDGAF' Amid New Cheating and Baby Allegations

Dominic West Calls His Scandal With Lily James 'Badly Timed Gossip Incident'

Dominic West Calls His Scandal With Lily James 'Badly Timed Gossip Incident'