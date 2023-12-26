Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

It reportedly feels like deja vu for Matt. "It feels like history repeating itself because 20 years ago they stopped talking for the exact same reason," the informant shared. "But Matt can't keep quiet, even if it means alienating Ben."

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck has seemingly affected his bromance with his longtime pal, Matt Demon. If a new report is to be believed, the "Good Will Hunting" actors' friendship became "strained" because of the "On the Floor" hitmaker.

"Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning," an insider to the National Enquirer, according to Radaronline.com. "He's tried to be publicly supportive for Ben's sake, but the fact is he hates the way J Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue."

"It's no secret Ben and J Lo haven't been getting along, as he always seems to be in the doghouse," the National Enquirer's insider allegedly added. "It's obvious something needs to change, but when Matt started giving Ben advice, he totally blew up."

"Seeing his pal out there posing on one red carpet, totally playing up this role as J Lo's arm candy, makes Matt nauseous. He can't stand to see her emasculate Ben. But after Matt called him out on it, Ben started pulling back."

