 

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

In a new Instagram post, the 50-year-old supermodel treats fans to a video of her dancing to Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' in a sexy sparkly bra while on a drive.

  • Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum is apparently in her sexy mood for this Christmas. In a new Instagram post, the 50-year-old supermodel treated fans to a video of her dancing in a sexy sparkly bra while on a drive.

Shared on Christmas Eve, December 24, the clip featured Heidi moving her body to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" as she's riding in a convertible car. The "America's Got Talent" judge gave a close-up look at her bedazzled top that she paired with a sparkly midi-length skirt.

Heidi seemed to be in great spirits as she couldn't stop smiling at the camera. At one point, she got flirty by playing with her hair.

In another post, Heidi shared a picture of her posing with husband Tom Kaulitz. The 34-year-old could be seen holding several red heart balloons and flashing his smile. He joined the German beauty as they stood beside their decorated Christmas tree.

The post arrived after Heidi revealed that she and Tom had just wrapped up their tropical getaway on St. Barts. In an Instagram post, the catwalk beauty posted a video of her and her husband standing on the swing seat.

For the occasion, Heidi rocked a cheetah print coverup with a black bikini. She seemed to be in Christmas spirits as she wore a spangled Santa hat. As for Tom, he opted for a colorful shirt and blue shorts that he paired with sunglasses and a black hat. The two appeared to be fully enjoying their last day on the vacation as they were giggling in the video.

Prior to this, Heidi made use of her Instagram account to share a rare picture of her husband and four children when they were celebrating Thanksgiving. The said snap featured the former "Project Runway" host cuddling with her four kids, Leni, 19, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14, on the couch. Heidi shares them with ex-husband Seal.

