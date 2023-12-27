Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Christine Jealous of His New Romance With Jewelw

Cover Images/Media Punch/Jose Perez Celebrity

Sources told The National Enquirer that the 49-year-old was "livid" to see pictures of Costner, 68, with Jewel, 49, on billionaire Richard Branson's Necker Island, where the folk star hosted a fundraiser for her Inspiring Children Foundation.

AceShowbiz - Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner might have been separated. However, if a new report is to be believed, Christine is jealous of his romance with folk superstar Jewelw.



Revealing the news was RadarOnline.com. According to the outlet, the 49-year-old has even demanded that the "Yellowstone" star keep his new girlfriend far away from their children.

"Despite publicly saying she's not surprised Kevin moved on, Christine is burning with jealously," the insider told the National Enquirer.

"She thinks it's pretty hypocritical of Kevin to be parading around like this oversexed college jock when he flipped out so angrily when there were rumors she'd stepped out herself," the alleged insider dished.

