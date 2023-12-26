Derek Hough and Wife Hayley Erbert Cherish 'Greatest Gift' on Christmas After Her Skull Surgery

Cover Images/Fayes Vision Celebrity

The 'Dancing with the Stars' judge and his wife voice their gratitude for being able to spend the special holiday together at their home days after her successful second surgery.

Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert celebrated Christmas together at their home following her skull surgeries. In a new social media post, the "Dancing with the Stars" judge and his wife declared that they are cherishing "the greatest gift" on the special holiday.

On Monday, December 25, the 38-year-old TV personality and his 29-year-old wife voiced their gratitude for being able to spend Christmas together in a joint post via Instagram. In the caption, they wrote, "Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! [a Christmas tree emoji]. Cherishing the greatest gift of all. The precious gift of life and the love we share. Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment," adding a heart emoji.

In the post itself, Derek and Hayley uploaded a photo of the two publicly showing off their affection towards each other. In the snap, the wedded couple could be seen sharing a sweet kiss on the lips while sitting in front of a Christmas tree, which was decked out in white-and-gold decorations and surrounded by a shopping bag and gift box.

Derek, who sported a long-sleeved white top and a pair of long black pants, was photographed placing one of his hands on Hayley's thigh when they locked lips. In the meantime, Hayley, who covered her hair with a green headpiece that had white dots all over it, wrapped her arms around his shoulders. She also donned a long-sleeved dark green tee and a pair of loose long matching trousers.

The new post came a few weeks after Derek announced Hayley's "cranial hematoma" diagnosis that required her to do an emergency brain surgery or "craniectomy." On December 15, he unveiled that she was set to do a second procedure, which was conducted on December 20.

One day after the second surgery, Derek revealed that the procedure was successful and his wife is starting her "full recovery." At that time, he penned via Instagram, "With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I'd like to share that Hayley's cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned."

