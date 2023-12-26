Beyonce's Childhood House in Houston Burns Down on Christmas

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Break My Soul' hitmaker's former home, which is located on Rosedale Street in the city's Third Ward, catches fire early in the morning on the special holiday.

Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles' childhood house in Houston caught fire. The "Break My Soul" hitmaker's former home, which was located in the 2400 block of Rosedale Street in the city's Third Ward, burned down on Monday, December 25 while people were celebrating Christmas.

Houston firefighters spilled that they got a call about a fire at the 42-year-old superstar's former house. Three minutes after the call, they arrived at the location and found that "the home's second story was already fully engulfed in flames," per reported by ABC 13. While attempting to put the fire out, the firefighters reportedly "had to cut into the roof of the home to clear out the attic."

In the meantime, a family of a couple and two young children, who lived at the house, were watching in shock, as documented in videos from the scene. The four of them, who were filmed still wearing Christmas pajamas, evacuated the house before the firefighters arrived.

The clips obtained and published by several media outlets also showed flames "bursting out of the windows" while the firefighters did their best to stop the fire. Fortunately, the firefighters were able to prevent more damages. In addition, no one was injured.

In the wake of the fire, District Chief Justin Barnes stated, "They did a great job. I'm going to say in less than 10 minutes, we had a really good grip on this fire." However, the reason behind the flames is still being observed by the Houston Fire Department.

The home was bought by Beyonce's parents namely Tina Knowles and Mathew Knowles for $64,000 back in 1981, the same year when Tina gave birth to the famous singer, according to TMZ. Beyonce and her parents moved out of the house several years later, before her sister Solange Knowles' arrival in 1986. Though so, Queen Bey's fans consider the house an iconic landmark in Houston.

In other news, the "Single Ladies" songstress made jaws drop in her revealing outfit as seen in new photos uploaded via Instagram. On Sunday, December 24, she posted pictures wherein she donned a circular-shaped blue bra top, which was fully covered in matching sequins. She also sported a matching denim jacket and a pair of long matching jeans. In the same post, she released a selfie featuring her stunning makeup-free face.

You can share this post!