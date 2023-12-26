 

Morgan Freeman's Rep Assures Actor Is 'Fine' Despite Rumor of Deteriorating Health

The 86-year-old Oscar-winning actor sparks concerns about his health after he appeared to be struggling to walk during a recent outing in New York City, but it might be only over-exaggerated.

AceShowbiz - Morgan Freeman is doing okay despite report stating otherwise. The actor sparked concerns about his health after he appeared to be struggling to walk during a recent outing, but it might be only over-exaggerated.

According to the rep, there's nothing to worry about the 86-year-old movie vet's health. Giving an update on the "Now You See Me" star's condition, the rep tells RadarOnline.com, "Morgan is in fine health."

The speculation about Morgan's health arose after a video circulated online showing him looking unsteady while walking around New York City. In the clip, he seemingly struggled with every step as he crossed a sidewalk to reach a waiting SUV, where an attendant helped ease him into the back seat.

Weighing in on the matter, a source told the National Enquirer (via RadarOnline.com), "Morgan's health has been deteriorating to the point where he can barely walk on his own - and when he does it's measured steps."

"He's clearly in a lot of pain and everyone is concerned for his welfare," the so-called insider continued. "But Morgan isn't one to complain. He gets through it somehow with a grimace. And he never forgets to wave at fans."

"But the fear is he won't be able to take much more of this. He's in constant agony and trapped in his own body," the source further claimed. "It must be horrible for him." The report said many were worried for him.

Morgan is said to have developed the condition after a near-fatal car crash in 2008. The accident left his left hand paralyzed, forcing him to wear a compression glove to keep the blood flowing.

Four years after the car accident, journalist Tom Chiarella interviewed the "Gone Baby Gone" actor and described the permanent damage that Morgan sustained. "It hurts when he walks, when he sits still, when he rises from the couch, and when he missteps in a damp meadow," the journalist wrote.

He went on sharing, "More than pain, it seems a kind of agony, though he never mentions it. Despite surgery to repair nerve damage, he was stuck with a useless left hand, stiffly gripped by a compression glove most of the time to ensure that blood doesn't pool there."

