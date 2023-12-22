Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Starts 'Full Recovery' After Successful Second Brain Surgery

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'Dancing with the Stars' judge announces that his wife's 'cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned' and thanks those who have prayed for her.

AceShowbiz - Derek Hough has announced that Hayley Erbert had a successful second brain surgery. The "Dancing with the Stars" judge revealed that his wife is starting her "full recovery" and thanked those who have sent their prayers and support for the couple amid their "challenging time."

On Thursday, December 21, the 38-year-old shared an update on the result of Hayley's second procedure via Instagram. Along with a photo of him sitting next to his wife in hospital, he wrote in a lengthy caption, "With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I'd like to share that Hayley's cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned."

Derek went on to say, "My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago."

The TV personality also thanked his fans, "We are profoundly touched by the outpouring of support and prayers from each of you. Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time. It's truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us."

Derek further noted, "This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife's recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here. We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community." He then concluded, "Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for standing with us. We love you with heartfelt thanks and endless gratitude."

On December 7, Derek announced Hayley's diagnosis that required her to do an emergency surgery. "At the end of last night's tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital. She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition," he shared via Instagram.

Days later, Derek unveiled that Hayley was set to do a second procedure. On December 15, he wrote, "She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury." On December 20, he asked social media users to pray for his wife as she was "going in" for the second surgery.

