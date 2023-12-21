 

Derek Hough Hopeful 'Collective Energy' Helps Wife Hayley Erbert Recover Amid Health Problem

Derek Hough Hopeful 'Collective Energy' Helps Wife Hayley Erbert Recover Amid Health Problem
The 'Dancing with the Stars' judge asks social media users for prayers as he reveals that his wife is undergoing a second brain surgery 'to replace a large portion of her skull.'

  Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Derek Hough is apparently hopeful that "collective energy" helps Hayley Erbert recover. The "Dancing with the Stars" judge revealed that his wife is undergoing a second brain surgery and asked social media users for prayers.

On Wednesday, December 20, the 38-year-old TV personality voiced his thoughts on the impacts of prayers and support from others on Hayley's health journey via Instagram Story. Over a black screen, he wrote, "I strongly believe all the prayers that have been sent with the intention and love of Hayley's recovery has helped so much. I can't thank you all enough."

Derek went on to write, "She is going in for surgery this morning to replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during her craniectomy. Please keep her in your prayers as I believe the collective energy helped her through these past few weeks." Near the end of the message, he concluded, "We love you, we thank you."

Derek Hough Instagram Story

Derek Hough revealed that his wife Hayley Erbert is undergoing a second brain surgery.

A few days prior, Derek unveiled that Hayley was set to conduct a second procedure after she had an emergency brain surgery earlier this month. On Friday, December 15, he wrote via Instagram, "She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury."

Along with the health update, Derek uploaded a video of him and Hayley. In the clip, it could be seen that the two were walking next to each other as he held one of her hands. While he covered most of his hair with a hat, she wore a brown headpiece under a white helmet.

On December 7, Derek announced Hayley's diagnosis that required her to do an emergency surgery. "At the end of last night's tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital. She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition." Days later, he said that his wife "is now on the long road of recovery."

