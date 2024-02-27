 

Derek Hough Says Wife Hayley Erbert Is 'Doing Amazing' After Brain Surgery

Derek Hough Says Wife Hayley Erbert Is 'Doing Amazing' After Brain Surgery
Instagram
Celebrity

The 38-year-old 'Dancing with the Stars' dancer shares the current condition of her wife, who required an emergency craniectomy last year to treat a cranial haematoma.

  • Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Derek Hough has hailed his wife Hayley Erbert as an "absolute miracle" following her brain surgery. The 38-year-old dancer, who is best known for appearing as a professional on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars", tied the knot with Hayley, 29, in 2023 but she required an emergency craniectomy last year to treat a cranial haematoma, and in December she had another operation to replace a portion of her skull which was removed during the first procedure.

Speaking on "The Jennifer Hudson Show", he said, "She is doing amazing. She is an absolute miracle, miraculous. It's been a rollercoaster. It's been wild but I just have to say again, thank you to everyone who has been so supportive and so loving. It really truly mean the world to us, it really does."

Around the same time of his wife's surgery, Derek Creative Arts Emmy Award for outstanding choreography for his work on the ABC show and admitted that the juxtaposition of the two life events was a "crazy" thing to come to terms with as he went from going from the hospital to being on stage in front of thousands.

  Editors' Pick

He said, "It was kind of crazy, too, because it was such a difficult time in December, to then exactly a month be on stage accepting such a prestigious award in choreography, it was crazy. It was a really wild, kind of surreal experience being in a hospital room for a month and then in front of thousands of people accepting something like that. It was a lot of ups and downs, like I said before. It's been wild."

Following the operation, which took place just days before Christmas, Derek thanked the medical staff as he relished in his "immense relief" that his wife's operation had been a success. He wrote on Instagram, "With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned."

He continued, "My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Travis Kelce's Dad Calls Out Bethenny Frankel for Ripping Into NFL Star and Taylor Swift's Romance
Related Posts
Derek Hough Praises 'Strong' Wife Hayley Erbert for Handling Health Issue With 'Grace'

Derek Hough Praises 'Strong' Wife Hayley Erbert for Handling Health Issue With 'Grace'

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Embraces New Look and Head Scar After Brain Surgeries

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Embraces New Look and Head Scar After Brain Surgeries

Derek Hough and Wife Hayley Erbert Cherish 'Greatest Gift' on Christmas After Her Skull Surgery

Derek Hough and Wife Hayley Erbert Cherish 'Greatest Gift' on Christmas After Her Skull Surgery

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Starts 'Full Recovery' After Successful Second Brain Surgery

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Starts 'Full Recovery' After Successful Second Brain Surgery

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers
  • Feb 28, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts
  • Feb 28, 2024

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men
  • Feb 28, 2024

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster
  • Feb 28, 2024

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Most Read
Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-26 15:37:20

Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors