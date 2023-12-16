 

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert to Undergo Second Procedure After Emergency Brain Surgery

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert to Undergo Second Procedure After Emergency Brain Surgery
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

After sharing that Hayley is 'on the long road of recovery' following her brain surgery, the 'Dancing with the Stars' judge says that he and his wife 'are filled with hope and relief.'

  • Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Derek Hough has issued an update on Hayley Erbert's health. The "Dancing with the Stars" judge revealed that his wife will undergo a second procedure after she had an emergency brain surgery earlier this month.

On Friday, December 15, the 38-year-old TV personality made use of his Instagram page to share the update. In a lengthy caption, he began writing, "As you all know, the past week has been a challenging journey for us due to a life-threatening event that suddenly came into our lives. It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant. But today, we are filled with hope and relief as we share with you an update."

Derek went on to spill, "Hayley is doing well. Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle. She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury."

In the same post, Derek did not forget to voice his appreciation for those who have supported him and Hayley. "Thank you for the incredible support and medical care she has received. It's been a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change. But, it has also shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around us," he stated.

  Editors' Pick

"We cannot express enough gratitude to each of you for your unwavering support, messages, prayers and undeniable loving energy we have both felt during this time," Derek continued. He added, "While this isn't the holiday season either of us envisioned, it's one that we're incredibly grateful to have. We look forward to cherishing these moments with a deeper appreciation for life and the people in it." He then concluded, "We love you all. With heartfelt thanks, Hayley and Derek."

Along with the announcement, Derek uploaded a video of him and Hayley. In the clip, the wedded couple could be seen walking next to each other as he held one of her hands. While he covered most of his hair with a hat, she wore a brown headpiece under a white helmet.

On December 7, Derek announced Hayley's diagnosis that required her to undergo an emergency surgery. "At the end of last night's tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital. She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition." Days later, he shared that his wife "is now on the long road of recovery."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake After 'Cry Me a River' Performance

Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Revealed as Acute Effects of Ketamine
Related Posts
Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Has 'Long Road to Recovery' Following Emergency Brain Surgery

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Has 'Long Road to Recovery' Following Emergency Brain Surgery

Derek Hough Says Wife Hayley Erbert Is in 'Stable Condition' After Having Emergency Brain Surgery

Derek Hough Says Wife Hayley Erbert Is in 'Stable Condition' After Having Emergency Brain Surgery

Derek Hough 'Absolutely' Ready to Have Kids After Marrying Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough 'Absolutely' Ready to Have Kids After Marrying Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Latest News
Kanye West Yells 'Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye!' During Anti-Semitic Rant at Las Vegas Event
  • Dec 16, 2023

Kanye West Yells 'Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye!' During Anti-Semitic Rant at Las Vegas Event

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert to Undergo Second Procedure After Emergency Brain Surgery
  • Dec 16, 2023

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert to Undergo Second Procedure After Emergency Brain Surgery

Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Revealed as Acute Effects of Ketamine
  • Dec 16, 2023

Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Revealed as Acute Effects of Ketamine

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake After 'Cry Me a River' Performance
  • Dec 16, 2023

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake After 'Cry Me a River' Performance

Mayim Bialik Confirms 'Jeopardy!' Firing
  • Dec 16, 2023

Mayim Bialik Confirms 'Jeopardy!' Firing

Kanye West Upset After Nicki Minaj Didn't Clear Her 'New Body' Verse for His New Album
  • Dec 16, 2023

Kanye West Upset After Nicki Minaj Didn't Clear Her 'New Body' Verse for His New Album

Most Read
Oprah Winfrey Admits to Using Weight Loss Drug, Calls It 'Tool' to Balance Life
Celebrity

Oprah Winfrey Admits to Using Weight Loss Drug, Calls It 'Tool' to Balance Life

Oprah Winfrey Sad and Ashamed for Being Called 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy' on Magazine Cover

Oprah Winfrey Sad and Ashamed for Being Called 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy' on Magazine Cover

Taylor Swift Cheerful on Birthday Dinner With Blake Lively Despite Travis Kelce's Absence

Taylor Swift Cheerful on Birthday Dinner With Blake Lively Despite Travis Kelce's Absence

Drake and Camila Cabello Spark Dating Rumors After Hanging Out on Yacht Together

Drake and Camila Cabello Spark Dating Rumors After Hanging Out on Yacht Together

Hailey Bieber Defended After Being Accused of Copying Selena Gomez With Initial Nail Art

Hailey Bieber Defended After Being Accused of Copying Selena Gomez With Initial Nail Art

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Still Spend Time Together After Alleged Split

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Still Spend Time Together After Alleged Split

Oprah Winfrey Gives a Glimpse of Stomach After Coming Clean About Weight Loss Drug Use

Oprah Winfrey Gives a Glimpse of Stomach After Coming Clean About Weight Loss Drug Use

Bradley Cooper Purchases New Pennsylvania Home Near Gigi Hadid's Family Farm

Bradley Cooper Purchases New Pennsylvania Home Near Gigi Hadid's Family Farm

Zendaya and Tom Holland Send Holiday Cheer to Fans in Sweet Video Message

Zendaya and Tom Holland Send Holiday Cheer to Fans in Sweet Video Message