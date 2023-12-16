Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert to Undergo Second Procedure After Emergency Brain Surgery

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

After sharing that Hayley is 'on the long road of recovery' following her brain surgery, the 'Dancing with the Stars' judge says that he and his wife 'are filled with hope and relief.'

Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Derek Hough has issued an update on Hayley Erbert's health. The "Dancing with the Stars" judge revealed that his wife will undergo a second procedure after she had an emergency brain surgery earlier this month.

On Friday, December 15, the 38-year-old TV personality made use of his Instagram page to share the update. In a lengthy caption, he began writing, "As you all know, the past week has been a challenging journey for us due to a life-threatening event that suddenly came into our lives. It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant. But today, we are filled with hope and relief as we share with you an update."

Derek went on to spill, "Hayley is doing well. Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle. She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury."

In the same post, Derek did not forget to voice his appreciation for those who have supported him and Hayley. "Thank you for the incredible support and medical care she has received. It's been a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change. But, it has also shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around us," he stated.

"We cannot express enough gratitude to each of you for your unwavering support, messages, prayers and undeniable loving energy we have both felt during this time," Derek continued. He added, "While this isn't the holiday season either of us envisioned, it's one that we're incredibly grateful to have. We look forward to cherishing these moments with a deeper appreciation for life and the people in it." He then concluded, "We love you all. With heartfelt thanks, Hayley and Derek."

Along with the announcement, Derek uploaded a video of him and Hayley. In the clip, the wedded couple could be seen walking next to each other as he held one of her hands. While he covered most of his hair with a hat, she wore a brown headpiece under a white helmet.

On December 7, Derek announced Hayley's diagnosis that required her to undergo an emergency surgery. "At the end of last night's tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital. She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition." Days later, he shared that his wife "is now on the long road of recovery."

You can share this post!