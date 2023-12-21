Rachel McAdams Says She Would've Done 'Mean Girls' Reunion in Walmart Ad Had She Known This

Paramount Pictures Movie

The 'Notebook' actress turned down an offer to star in the commercial because she 'wasn't that excited,' but she would love to hang out with the cast of the 2004 movie.

AceShowbiz - Rachel McAdams does not shun her Plastics despite skipping a recent "Mean Girls" reunion. The actress was absence from a Walmart Black Friday ad featuring the cast of the 2004 movie, but she now reveals that she would've done it had she known all the other girls signed up for it.

In an interview with Variety, the "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" star admits that she turned down the gig because she "wasn't that excited" about doing a commercial. "I don't know; I guess I wasn't that excited about doing a commercial if I'm being totally honest," she explains why she didn't appear in the ad.

"A movie sounded awesome, but I've never done commercials, and it just didn't feel like my bag," she continues. "Also...I didn't know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a 'Mean Girls' reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later."

While McAdams never seriously considered reprising her role in the ad, she says that she had talked with Tina Fey about returning for the upcoming musical film "Mean Girls (2024)". Unfortunately, that will not happen because they couldn't figure out the right way to bring her character back.

"Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end," she shares. "I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it."

In the Walmart Black Friday ad which was unveiled in November, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert reprised their roles from the 2004 comedy written by Fey. Lohan's Cady Heron is depicted as guidance counselor at high school, Seyfried's Karen Smith has become a weather news reporter and Chabert's Gretchen Wieners is now a mother.

"Rachel McAdams didn't want to do it," a so-called insider told Page Six at the time about the actress' absence. "They were all offered it," the source added, noting that there's no bad blood between "The Notebook" star and her castmates despite skipping the reunion.

