Freddie Gibbs Shuts Down Assault Accusations Made by Jasmine Grenaway With New Receipts

The drama started when Jasmine shared a series of since-deleted tweets on Friday, May 10 in which she claimed she's pregnant by posting a picture of a positive pregnancy test.

May 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Freddie Gibbs has shut down recent allegations made by her ex, Jasmine Grenaway. Having been accused of assault by Jasmine, the rapper pulled out some receipts to refute the claims.

"I hate to do this s**t but here we go," Freddie wrote alongside a screenshot of a text message from Jasmine apologizing for her behavior. In the second screenshot, he accused her of "swinging" at him. "U doing the swinging baby, don't u get it," he wrote, to which she replied, "Yes because I was abused for real."

In further apparent receipts, the emcee shared texts from Jasmine's mother and uncle, who both doubted her claims that Gibbs put his hands on her. "It's unacceptable to make these claims," wrote her mother, who later said she was locked out of the house by her daughter. "She's really trying extortion," penned her uncle.

In the final series of messages he shared, Jasmine admitted that she has "a temper" because she's "endured a lot of abuse" in her life. "I'm sorry for what happened. I definitely don't want to hurt you in any way," she wrote.

She followed that up with a far more serious allegation against the rapper. She shared four pictures showing marks and bruises, which she implied were the result of Gibbs getting physical with her. "Now that that's out of the way, here's to the more serious part," she wrote.

"Dangerous in the booth, but not in the streets," she added. "See me? I'ma take the ponk to court."

Jasmine said she called the text messages "fake receipts," and suggested that she has filed charges against him. "If Freddie Gibbs puts his hands on me again, I'll snap another finger," she wrote.

"I know that ain't the same boy who told me had Benny shot in Texas and killed Jim Jones friend trying to act like I abused him," she added.