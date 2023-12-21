 

Kim Kardashian Freaks Out Over TikTok Aging Filter

Kim Kardashian Freaks Out Over TikTok Aging Filter
The 43-year-old 'The Kardashians' star looks horrified when she tries the viral TikTok aging filter in a new video taken when she is hanging out with her friend and makeup artist Ariel Tajada.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is not going to love her look when she's aging. The 43-year-old "The Kardashians" star was horrified when she tried the viral TikTok aging filter in a new video taken when she was hanging out with her friend.

At first, the star was all smiles in a TikTok clip, which was posted on Tuesday, December 19 by her makeup artist Ariel Tajada. The makeup artist panned the camera at the reality TV star, who was unaware that she put the filter on.

Rocking a gray hoodie, Kim looked stunning with her glam makeup before the filter started to show her potential look in the next 50 years. As the filter showed what the billionaire would look like later, wrinkles began to form on her face. Kim couldn't help but look at the screen in horror before she immediately covered her face from the camera with her hand.

Ariel seemed to be having so much fun joking around with the former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians". "Hahaha she had no clue it was gonna start aging her," she captioned the clip, which has almost 9 million viewers.

Upon watching the hilarious video, fans took to the comment section to share their opinions. "Kim's Biggest fear," one user commented. Another said that the SKIMS founder "WAS TURNING INTO HER MOM," referring to Kris Jenner. One other joked, "When she turned her hand so her palm was facing the cam because it was aging her hand too."

In other related news to Kim, the socialite recently treated her 364 million followers on Instagram to a slew of backstage pictures when attending Mariah Carey's Christmas concert. The snaps featured Kim, her daughters North and Chicago, mom Kris, Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True, as well as Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream posing alongside Mariah and her daughter Monroe.

For the occasion, the Kardashian-Jenner clan went with all-black ensembles, except for Dream who looked adorable in a beige sweatshirt and black pants. In the caption, Kim simply wrote, "All I want for Christmas is youuuuuuuuuu," in reference to Mimi's Christmas hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You".

