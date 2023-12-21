 

Rihanna Fulfills Fans' Wish With 'Bigger and Badder' Creeper Shoes

At a Los Angeles launch party for her new range of Creeper shoes, the singer-turned-entrepreneur says fans asked her to bring back the popular fat-soled sneakers from her Fenty x Puma collaboration.

  • Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rihanna has launched a "bigger and badder" range of her Creeper shoes. The pop star-turned-entrepreneur revived her Fenty x Puma collaboration with the popular sportswear brand earlier this year and sported a lavender and cherry red version of the popular fat-soled sneakers at a Los Angeles launch party on Monday, December 18, night.

Speaking to Elle.com, Rihanna said, "(The Creeper's) a fan favorite, and the fans have wanted to bring it back since the last drop. It's what everyone has asked me for, 'When are you going to give us a Creeper?' We decided to bring it back bigger and badder."

The new shoe lives up to the "We Found Love" hitmaker's billing as it has been rechristened the Creeper Phatty in honor of its pumped-up proportions. Meanwhile, Rihanna explained how two very contrasting outfits that she wore at glitzy events "encapsulated" her vast style range.

She said, "There are two different worlds that I created, one was butt-naked with jewels and crystals all over me for the CFDA Awards, and I was like, 'This is the sexiest moment. Nothing I ever wear will top this.' Then, right after that, for a performance at the Grammys, I wore a full men's suit, and I think that encapsulated my entire range of style at the time going from one to the other. It was super authentic to what I was feeling at the time."

