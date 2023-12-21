 

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video
The 'Womanizer' songstress gets close to Benjamin, who works for Cade Hudson, while hanging out in the pool after her ex Sam Asghari appears to throw shade at their short-lived marriage.

  • Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has welcomed a new man in her life after Sam Asghari revealed the silver lining of their split. The pop star has posted a flirty video with her new manager Benjamin Mallin, who works for Cade Hudson's company Hudson MG.

On Wednesday, December 20, the 42-year-old updated her Instagram page with a post featuring a picture of a tree which leaves have turned yellow and orange as well as a photo of a rainbow. The last slide featured footage of her hanging out with Benjamin in the pool.

Bikini stripped down to her turquoise bikini and wore a wide-brim black hat while smoking. She made a silly face and shielded her eyes with sunglasses. As for Benjamin, he went shirtless while wearing black swim trunks, dark shades and a brown baseball cap which he put on backwards.

Benjamin smiled before he turned the camera to show Britney's puppy Snow on an inflatable. A glass of red wine was placed next to the dog. "Paradise playing with my baby," so the "Oops!... I Did It Again" hitmaker captioned the snaps and video.

The post comes after her estranged husband Sam appeared to throw subtle shade at their short-lived marriage in new PETA ads. The model, who advocates adoption instead of buying dogs, posed for a shirtless snap in a photoshoot for the organization.

"You can't buy love, but you can adopt it," read the tagline on the ad. Another ad featured a tagline that read, "Some loves last."

Sam, who recently showed off his body transformation, said he's able to drop 40 pounds after focusing on himself following his split from Britney. "So, in the past five months I've had a little transformation which was losing about a good 35 to 40 pounds," he told Page Six.

The 29-year-old explained, "Sometimes when you are in a situation that you don't get to necessarily focus on yourself, it could be challenging for you to notice [your physique changes] but everybody else does."

The former personal trainer said he went through a "spiritual" and "energy" shift recently. He added, "I have more time for myself to focus on myself. Being by yourself and alone is a really good opportunity to focus on yourself."

