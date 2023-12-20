Rihanna Keeps Her 'Fingers Crossed' for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Sons With A$AP Rocky

Instagram Celebrity

Sharing her wish to have 'daughters,' the FENTY x PUMA Creeper creator already envisions what her children will do in the future as she reveals her son RZA's reluctance to be on camera.

AceShowbiz - Rihanna is open to expanding her family of four. After welcoming two sons with her partner A$AP Rocky, the Barbadian singer/businesswoman has revealed her desire to become a mother to a baby girl.

Having done it all in her career, the 35-year-old has told E! News' Justin Sylvester what is still missing from her life. "So far, have daughters," she said at the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Launch Party on Monday, December 18. "I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."

Until that time comes, Rihanna has been wondering what her children will do in the future. "I mean, my kids gonna have to get a job someday, right?" the mother of two explained. "But it's up to them if they want to be involved."

Dishing on her eldest son RZA's reluctance to make onscreen appearances, the Grammy winner shared, "My kids might be like, 'That's a you thing, Mom, like, keep me-I don't even want to be on camera.' " She went on spilling, "That's how RZA acts right now. He loves his reflection, but the minute he sees me with my phone, he's like, I'm not entertaining you. Nope, nope."

Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their first child, who is named after Wu-Tang Clan leader and founder RZA, in May 2022, one year after confirming their relationship. Their second child, Riot Rose Mayers, was born in August.

Gushing about the rapper as a father, the "Umbrella" hitmaker recently told Access Hollywood, "I loved him differently as a dad. This is major, major like, it's a turn on. It's just like, 'Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving (dad).' "

"And my kids are obsessed with him," she continued, before joking, "I'm just a background, I'm an extra. Yep! It happens! ... It doesn't matter if it's girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it."

