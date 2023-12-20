Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The 'On the Floor' singer, who invited a number of famous stars to her and her actor husband's holiday party, shares new photos highlighting her outfit for the bash.

Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez has proven that she is aging like a fine wine. The "On the Floor" singer opted to wear a red dress and showed off her hourglass figure when she and her husband Ben Affleck hosted a star-studded Crhistmas party.

On Tuesday, December 19, the 54-year-old songstress uploaded a series of pictures highlighting her stunning look at the bash, which was held in Los Angeles a few days prior. In the snaps, she could be seen proudly flaunting her fit physique in a skin-tight long red dress.

The gown, which was designed by Magda Butrym, came with two long sleeves, a turtleneck design and some 3D flower embellishments in the same red color on the wearer's right shoulder. To enhance the look, she put on a pair of pearl-drop earrings that had huge diamonds.

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer let loose her long hair, styled it into voluminous waves and parted it to the side. In addition, she went bold with her makeup, including smokey eyeshadow, long lashes, thick eyeliner, pink blush and glossy lipstick. Her long fingernails were polished in a light pink color.

It did not take long for Jennifer to be showered with praise by Instagram users for her beauty. Among them was reality TV star and socialite Paris Hilton who let out a slew of smiling faces with heart eyes emojis in the comments section.

Another gushed, "You are a GODDESS!! You just leave us breathless every time! We ADOREEEEEE you." A third penned, "Face Card Never Declines MY GOD." A fourth marveled, "So Beautiful , red fit you perfectly," adding a number of red heart emojis.

The post came a few days after Jennifer and her actor husband Ben held a star-studded Christmas party. The wedded couple invited several famous stars to have fun at the bash, which took place at their luxury mansion on Saturday evening, December 16. Among the guests in attendance were Margot Robbie, Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Lewis as well as Lily Rabe.

About the party itself, a source spilled to PEOPLE on Sunday, "They threw a really fun party. They were both in such good spirits." The source added, "The kids were all there dancing and having a great time, especially the twins and Violet," referring to Jennifer and ex-husband Marc Anthony's 15-year-old twins Emme and Max as well as Ben and Jennifer Garner's 18-year-old daughter Violet.

