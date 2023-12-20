 

Mariah Carey Spotted on Solo Outing in Aspen Amid Bryan Tanaka Split Rumors
The 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' hitmaker appears in good spirits during a shopping trip, smiling and waving to paparazzi while rocking a luxe Prada puffer coat.

  • Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey appears to be unfazed despite rumors of her split from Bryan Tanaka. Adding fuel to the breakup speculation, the singer has been spotted out and about without her longtime boyfriend during her trip to Aspen, Colorado.

On Tuesday, December 19, the 54-year-old stepped out and went shopping during her annual holiday trip. He appeared to be in good spirits, smiling and waving to paparazzi while heading for the Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Kith stores. She also gladly posed for a picture with a fan while walking on a sidewalk.

Mariah cut a chic figure in an all-white ensemble for the shopping trip. She donned a form-fitting white top, a white peplum mini skirt, white opaque tights and a pair of platform sherpa-lined knee-high boots. She kept herself warm with a Prada Re-Nylon cropped convertible down jacket that retails for $2,500.

Adding to her stylish look, the R&B diva sported a pair of white Tom Ford Jada oversized sunglasses with pink gradient lens. She also wore a singular diamond tennis necklace and a huge butterfly ring as her accessories.

Mariah is reportedly spending Christmas holidays in Alpen without Bryan, whom she has been dating since 2016. This marks the first time she traveled to Alpen without the creative director, who traditionally joined her during that time of the year.

Bryan has also been absence from her shows. The 40-year-old choreographer was not onstage when she kicked off her "Merry Christmas One and All!" shows at Yaamava' Resort & Casino in Highland, California on November 16 despite having been a fixture on her tours since 2006.

Mariah and Bryan were first romantically involved in 2016 after they began working together professionally back in 2006. They were last seen together publicly in March when the "My All" songstress celebrated her birthday.

