Dean McDermott Hasn't Spent Time With His Children Since Tori Spelling Split

Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dean McDermott hasn't met his kids following his split from Tori Spelling. According to a new report, the Canadian actor has yet to see his sons Liam, 16, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, as well as his daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, for months.

A source told Us Weekly, "Tori and Dean have briefly spoken, but the separation and kids situation are still a bit chaotic and are not completely resolved." The insider continued that it's "very likely" that the twosome will eventually divorce, saying, "It's a day-by-day process and things are not completely amicable."

The source shared that while Dean has talked to his children over the phone, "they haven't had individual and alone time together in person away from Tori."

Dean confirmed his separation from Tori in a now-deleted Instagram post back in June. He wrote at the time, "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own."

The 56-year-old actor continued, "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

However, Dean, who is currently working on himself in a sober home, later admitted in November that he posted the split announcement when he was under the influence. "It wasn't the right way to do it, but it got people's attention. The people I needed it to. It fell in the ears of people I wanted it to fall into," the actor revealed.

"All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman. I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make… It's going to be living the rest of my life making amends because I took something that was really beautiful and I just tore it down year after year, day after day," he added.

Tori was allegedly "hurt" and "upset" over the revelation. "Tori is a little hurt and upset by Dean's recent tell-all type of interview," a source noted. While "[Tori] recognizes that Dean spoke about her in a relatively positive light," the source noted that "she feels protective over her children." The 50-year-old "Beverly Hills, 90210" star "especially wanted to protect Stella, who is old enough to know what's going on and reads and hears about these types of things."

