 

'Max Payne' Voice Star James McCaffrey Died at 65 After Struggling With Cancer

'Max Payne' Voice Star James McCaffrey Died at 65 After Struggling With Cancer
Celebrity

The actor who voiced the title role in the 'Max Payne' video game series is confirmed to have passed away following a battle with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

  • Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - James McCaffrey has passed away aged 65. The actor was famous for voicing the titular character in the "Max Payne" video game series, as well as playing Jimmy Keefe in the comedy "Rescue Me" from 2004 and 2011, and Michael Payton / Joe Astor in the crime series "Viper" between 1994 and 1999. He also starred in popular shows including "Jessica Jones", "Suits", "Sex and the City", and "White Collar".

Sadly, James died on December 17 after battling multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

A representative told TMZ, "One of Dick Wolf's proteges (Swift Justice), McCaffrey went on to a successful 35-year career in television and film. Trained at the Actor's Studio, he never lost his love for creating characters; however, his good looks often pushed him toward leading man roles."

"Entourage" actor Kevin Dillon, 58, led tributes to the actor, writing on Instagram, "James McCaffrey we were lucky to have known you. my best friend you will be missed."

  Editors' Pick

His most recent job was returning to voice Alex Casey in the sequel video game "Alan Wake II", which was released in October. Despite voicing video game characters, James previously admitted he wasn't a gamer and didn't play the titles to hear his work.

He told Saratoga Living Magazine, "I'm not a big fan of video games, and I never have been. The first time I did Max Payne, it was, like, six hours a day in a sound booth, and it was about 400 pages of script. But, I've never seen it, I've never played it, I have no desire to. I lack the proper appreciation for video games."

As well as the many roles he had on the small screen, James' big-screen jobs included "The Truth About Cats and Dogs", "Blind", "The Orphan Killer", and "Broken English". He is survived by his wife Rochelle Bostrom and daughter Tiernan.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Norman Lear's Cause of Death Revealed to Be Cardiac Arrest

Madison Beer Calls Out Men Who Abuse Their Power in Her Song 'King of Everything'
Latest News
Miranda Cosgrove Never Has 'Good Reason' to Drink or Smoke
  • Dec 19, 2023

Miranda Cosgrove Never Has 'Good Reason' to Drink or Smoke

Kesha Cut Ties With Dr. Luke's Record Label After Settling Court Battle
  • Dec 19, 2023

Kesha Cut Ties With Dr. Luke's Record Label After Settling Court Battle

Madison Beer Calls Out Men Who Abuse Their Power in Her Song 'King of Everything'
  • Dec 19, 2023

Madison Beer Calls Out Men Who Abuse Their Power in Her Song 'King of Everything'

'Max Payne' Voice Star James McCaffrey Died at 65 After Struggling With Cancer
  • Dec 19, 2023

'Max Payne' Voice Star James McCaffrey Died at 65 After Struggling With Cancer

Jennifer Love Hewitt Talks About Aging Following Claims She Looks Unrecognizable
  • Dec 19, 2023

Jennifer Love Hewitt Talks About Aging Following Claims She Looks Unrecognizable

Amanda Bynes Backtracks After 'Taking a Pause' on New Podcast Shortly Following Its Release
  • Dec 19, 2023

Amanda Bynes Backtracks After 'Taking a Pause' on New Podcast Shortly Following Its Release

Most Read
Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare
Celebrity

Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare

6ix9ine's Ex Jade Claims They Broke Up Because the MC and DJ Akademiks Have Been Sexually Involved

6ix9ine's Ex Jade Claims They Broke Up Because the MC and DJ Akademiks Have Been Sexually Involved

This Is Why Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

This Is Why Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

Demi Lovato and Jutes Get Engaged, Celebrate It With Their Families

Demi Lovato and Jutes Get Engaged, Celebrate It With Their Families

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Shows Off New Sparkle After Getting Engaged to Joe Hooten

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Shows Off New Sparkle After Getting Engaged to Joe Hooten

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Taylor Swift Joined by Dad Scott at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game to Support Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift Joined by Dad Scott at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game to Support Travis Kelce

Andy Cohen Honored to Be Called 'Troublemaking Queen' by Madonna at Her Concert

Andy Cohen Honored to Be Called 'Troublemaking Queen' by Madonna at Her Concert

Jelly Roll and Wife Forget Their Wedding Date, Renew Vows to Fix 'Discrepancy'

Jelly Roll and Wife Forget Their Wedding Date, Renew Vows to Fix 'Discrepancy'